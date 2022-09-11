Nate Diaz Says The Rock’s UFC Shoes ‘F-ckin’ Suck’

If you’re looking for a high-profile athlete you can count on to endorse your new sneakers and speak highly of them, Nate Diaz may not be the guy.

Just ask The Rock.

The always outspoken Diaz was doing an interview ahead of his UFC 279 main event bout with Tony Ferguson (which he won), where he made it clear that he isn’t a fan of his Project Rock sneakers.

What they didn’t show in the interview pic.twitter.com/QdpwmMkizn — Mokoflama (@mokoflama) September 10, 2022

Diaz held up his Project Rock sneakers and proclaimed, “These shoes f-ckin’ suck.”

“Look at these shoes,” he said. “They make me put this shit on. F-ck these shoes.”

The UFC inked a deal with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new line of kicks would be their official shoes. Fighters wore them on for walkouts.

If you want a better look at them, here ya go:

Here are the UFC x Project Rock Shoes that were worn during walkouts at #UFC279 https://t.co/dPAzR6wr8d pic.twitter.com/CuBNgLhLA5 — FXF (FighterXFashion.com) (@FighterXFashion) September 11, 2022

Not terrible, but not exciting, and certainly not the sort of thing you want Diaz shouting if you’re the UFC or The Rock.

Although, weirdly, I didn’t even realize The Rock had his own line of sneakers. Now, I do and it’s all because Nate Diaz said they’re trash.

Well, as they say, there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

