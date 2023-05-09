Nate Diaz Laughs About Choking Logan Paul Lookalike With Brother Jake Paul

Videos by OutKick

Former UFC star Nate Diaz isn’t focused on his second-degree battery charge as much as he’s concentrated on promoting an upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

Another boxing celebrity match is underway, and what better way to promote it than to discuss the ongoing charge against Diaz, who choked out a Logan Paul (Jake’s brother) lookalike during a street brawl in Louisiana.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz's face off is different pic.twitter.com/YRU0gEpTxu — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 9, 2023

After Defeating Logan Paul Impersonator, Diaz Will Face Jake Paul

After leaving the Misfits Boxing 6 event to support his fellow fighter Chris Avila on Apr. 21, Diaz ran into YouTube personality and Logan impressionist Rodney Petersen. Amid a street brawl, Diaz and Petersen got tangled up. To no one’s surprise, Diaz did work on Petersen: easily choking him out and causing him to bash his head on the ground as Petersen timbered down.

don’t worry Logan Paul is alive after Nate Diaz chokes him out



i got him to the hospital #misfits006 #natediaz #loganpaul @HappyPunchPromo pic.twitter.com/YC8XKqpThY — OVERT | PJ (@overtflow) April 22, 2023

‼️ Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight after attending his teammate Chris Avila’s fight on the Misfits Boxing show in New Oreleans last night…



[🎥 @PaulLABamba] pic.twitter.com/3sgu3Fac6F — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 22, 2023

Attending a fight promotion with Jake Paul, Nate Diaz joked about the incident on Bourbon Street. He claimed to have really thought the guy to be Logan Paul, thus choking him out.

“You’re going to act like that wasn’t Logan?” Nate told Jake Paul. “Come on, man!”

“You thought it was Logan?” Jake asked Diaz.

“It is Logan, what are you talking about?” Diaz jokingly responded.

As we’ve stated here before, putting a guy to sleep who lives on impersonating Logan Paul is certainly a laughing matter. But for Diaz, who turned himself in to New Orleans Police authorities on April 27, the crime may lead to time behind bars.

“You don’t want to just hit people out there,” Nate warned people at the press conference. “That’s f***ng dangerous. You know what I’m saying? Give him a little nap.”

"if he is anything like you i'd beat his f*cking ass"



Journalist calls out Nick Diaz at the Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul press conferencepic.twitter.com/FfMLQR7LCT — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 9, 2023

Diaz’s lawyer claimed that he acted in self-defense. The MMA fighter was released from custody shortly after turning himself in. He posted a $10,000 bond.

Nate Diaz randomly got up and left the Jake Paul press conference pic.twitter.com/4g0U9uGgqc — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 9, 2023

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul will face off in a boxing bout Aug. 5, live from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

(Credit: DAZN)