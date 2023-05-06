Woman Matches With Her Former Landlord On A Dating App, Agrees To Go On A Date With Him If He Pays Back Her Security Deposit

Videos by OutKick

A 28-year-old Nashville woman revealed on TikTok that she matched with her former landlord on the dating app Hinge. The two had only met once, but things ended poorly between them when the landlord refused to give her back the security deposit.

Heather DuBois took to TikTok to tell her story. She started off by explaining that a picture from a Hinge match was taken on the top of the townhouse she used to rent. The message from the match included the his Instagram account.

Woman matched with her former landlord on a dating app (Image Credit: Heather DuBois/TikTok)

After taking a closer look at the Instagram account name, DuBois realized the match was her former landlord. He didn’t recognize her, as she explains, because they only met once while he gave her and her ex-boyfriend a tour of the property.

Things between them ended poorly despite DuBois claiming to have barely talked to the landlord during the 12 month lease. The landlord kept the security deposit for damages she says he never specified.

So she decided to respond to the message by agreeing to go out with him under one condition. The condition is he pays her back the security deposit. The video ends with DuBois asking if she should send the message with her condition for a date.

The comments on the video were filled with suggestions as to how DuBois should handle the situation. One suggested, “go on Just enough dates for him to pay enough to equal the deposit.”

Another said, “Ask him if you can come over, get his address, then serve him with a civil suit to reclaim your security deposit since he illegally withheld it.”

The Landlord And Former Tenant Love Story Wasn’t Meant To Be

There was one commenter that wanted an update to the landlord Hinge match story. That one received a response in the form of a follow-up video.

DuBois revealed that she changed the message slightly from what she had originally typed out, but did keep in a mention of the security deposit. Her response read, “Sure! But you’re paying, take it out of my security deposit.”

Her former landlord then unmatched her. This bummed her out a little as she says he was “kind of cute” and that it could have made a “really funny story.”

Sadly there will be no Lifetime-style movie ending for the landlord and former tenant. You know the movie. The two who hated each other but end up realizing that this person was the one they’ve been looking for their whole life.

Sure there could have been a happy ever after ending for these two. We’ll never know. We’ll also never know if it turned out the landlord was some sort of ax murderer/stalker.

The kind of stalker who matched with her on purpose, hoping she didn’t recognize him. Either way it sounds like we were all cheated by this match falling apart.