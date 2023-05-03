Nashville Predators Prospect Guzzles Mustard On The Bench

Videos by OutKick

Athletes will do whatever they can to stay in top form. If that means chugging some mustard to ward off cramps, then so be it.

This is precisely what Zachary L’Heureux of the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads did over the weekend. The 19-year-old Nashville Predators prospect must have felt some cramps were coming his way and squirted a couple of shots of French’s ClassicYellow down his gullet.

It doesn’t seem like he’s much of a mustard guy, as you can see from the grimace. Although, in fairness, I’m a big mustard guy, and I don’t think I could take shots of straight mustard without dry heaving.

If you’re going to chug mustard, French’s Classic Yellow is the way to go. As great as they may be in other capacities, housing straight shots of spicy brown or dijon sounds like a recipe for disaster.

The clip of L’Heureux crushing mid-game mustard quickly got a bunch of views on Twitter. So naturally, someone had to ask him about it. He confirmed that the mustard was to help with leg cramps.

“Basically, just leg cramps,” he said. “I’ve been doing it for a few years now, but I guess someone got a good shot of it.”

Almost more surprising is that the Mooseheads have mustard on the bench readily available for any player who wants it. However, L’Heureux conceded that he was one of the few takers.

“I don’t think a lot of guys use it. Not a lot of big fans of mustard on that bench, but, y’know, I think it works, L’Heureux said. “It’s the best remedy.”

L’Heureux is in his third season in Halifax. The Predators selected him in the first round, 27th overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

