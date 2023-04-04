Nashville Predators Forward Matt Duchene Loses Piece of Finger After In-Game Incident: Report

Videos by OutKick

Something’s bothering Nashville Predators‘ Matt Duchene, but he can’t put a finger on it.

In the strangest bit of news to come out of the NHL this week, Duchene — the 32-year-old Predators forward — apparently lost a chunk of his left ring finger after taking a slapshot to the hand from teammate Dante Fabbro on Mar. 26.

Preds’ Matt Duchene Suffers Nasty Injury, Return in Question

On Monday, TNT’s Darren Pang gave an update and more details of the grisly in-game accident.

According to Pang, Duchene is week to week after losing the tip of his left-hand finger. In Sunday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Matt Duchene appeared visibly concerned over the chopped finger. The update noted that the missing chunk of Duchene’s finger was found inside the glove as trainers tended to the player.

Matt Duchene takes a slapshot off the hand pic.twitter.com/LLVwBoelmq — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023

goes right to the locker room pic.twitter.com/E20ytdhHfh — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023

Nashville’s trajectory has them missing the playoffs, and with seven games left in the regular season, Matt Duchene may have played his final game of the year for the Preds.

