Nashville Podcast Finds ‘Kyle From Chicago’ For Man-On-Street Interview, Doesn’t Realize It’s Blackhawks GM

Videos by OutKick

The NHL Draft gets underway on Wednesday night in Nashville, and all eyes are on the Chicago Blackhawks. They’re the ones holding the No. 1 pick, and barring anything completely insane, they’ll use it to select center Connor Bedard.

Still, despite all the attention, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson took some time to go out on the town and ended up in an impromptu interview.

Penalty Box Radio, a podcast and website that covers the Nashville Predators organization, hit the streets to talk to folks about the draft.

Penalty Box Radio’s Alex Daugherty told OutKick that he bumped into “Kyle from Chicago,” who initially declined to do an interview, but then had a change of heart.

Not knowing who he was (an easy mistake to make; I wouldn’t recognize any of the 32 GMs if they had a backward hat on) they got the camera rolling.

So we walked around downtown Nashville talking to hockey fans about the 2023 NHL Draft.



And then this happened. @NHLBlackhawks come get your GM! pic.twitter.com/zuZjGxhHdf — PenaltyBoxRadio (@PenaltyBoxRadio) June 28, 2023

First, Daugherty asked Davidson to rate how much he knew about hockey on a scale of 1 to 10. The Blackhawks GM had a hilariously self-aware answer ready to go.

“I didn’t play professionally or anything, so probably a 4,” he said. “Fan of the sport; I don’t know. Some people say I don’t know that much.”

Davidson was then tasked with rattling off as many hockey players as he could. He started with the easy ones like Gretzky and Lemieux, then moved on to Dynasty-era Blackhawks greats. My favorite part was when he threw in Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno; two players he acquired earlier this week in a trade with the Boston Bruins.

The Blackhawks GM then said expertly navigated a question about one change he would make to the NHL, making sure to say “It’s all good to me.”

That’s a dude that doesn’t feel like paying a fine.

After that, the stars aligned for Daugherty’s final question: “Do you think that the league rigged the draft in favor of the Chicago Blackhawks?”

How perfect is that?

“No,” Davidson said, before adding with a smirk straight into the camera that he was “very confident” about that.

Daugherty told us, that as soon as the interview was over Davidson revealed who he was. At that point, the folks at Penalty Box Radio realized that they had struck gold as far as viral hockey content is concerned.

Davidson’s Blackhawks picked up the video almost right away.

We knew Chicago would be stealing headlines in Nashville, but this is not how anyone thought that would happen.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle