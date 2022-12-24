Titans Move Kickoff Back After Nashville Mayor Asks Team To Postpone Game

Nashville mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone today’s game amid power outages across the area due to freezing cold temperatures.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Houston Texans at 1pm ET this afternoon – less than 3 hours after the Mayor’s announcement.

UPDATE: The game has now been pushed back at least one hour to a 2:02pm ET kickoff, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL is pushing back the Texans-Titans kickoff by one hour to 2:02 pm ET due to the power outages in the Tennessee area, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2022

I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors.



TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps https://t.co/J0XFq8euGB — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 24, 2022

Titans Are Scheduled To Play Today In Nashville

The mayor’s request comes after power companies from within the city and surrounding areas had rolling power blackouts in an attempt to conserve energy. This was done as the city continues to battle below zero temperatures for the first time since 1996.

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Saturday morning that all power distributors in the area should drop 10% of their electricity. They requested that it should be done immediately.

Although the NFL rarely postpones or cancels games, it is a unique situation as the Titans’ Nissan Stadium is owned by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County.

The Nashville Predators played last night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, however they used generator power in order to not disrupt the grid.

For those wondering about last night’s @PredsNHL game, @BrdgstoneArena was powered by generators. Thank you, Sean. https://t.co/I8Ej6lCjdQ — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 24, 2022

OutKick will continue to update the story as more information is available.