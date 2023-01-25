Nashville High School Chooses Former Pro Bowler Kevin Mawae To Replace Trent Dilfer As HC

Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae will replace Trent Dilfer as head coach of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.

The high school made the announcement Tuesday.

Mustang Nation! Please join us in welcoming our new head coach and leader of the Mustang Program, Coach Kevin Mawae! pic.twitter.com/99TWwO9vf5 — Lipscomb Academy Football (@LAmustangFB) January 24, 2023

Mawae spent the past two seasons as an offensive line assistant for the Indianapolis Colts, finishing the 2022 season as an interim tight ends coach.

“It is an honor to return to Tennessee and to coach the Lipscomb Academy football team,” Mawae said in a news release. “I am excited to get to work and lead these outstanding young men, both on the field and in the community.”

Mawae, now 52, spent 16 years in the NFL from 1994 until 2010. He played for the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. He was a seven-time first team All-Pro center and was named to the Pro Bowl eight times.

He was also president of the NFL Players Association.

Kevin Mawae addresses the crowd during the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lipscomb is Kevin Mawae’s last stop.

Or so he says.

After two decades of playing and coaching professional football, the Hall of Famer said he’s ready for a slower-paced lifestyle.

“It became very apparent to me that the NFL lifestyle was something I didn’t want to be a part of anymore,” Mawae said at his introductory press conference. “It’s all-consuming. I added up the hours. I think on a given week, if I saw my wife for 12 hours in that week, I was doing pretty good. That was pretty tough.”

Instead, he’s found a new purpose in life.

“I’m standing here today because this is the direction where God has led me,” Mawae said. “He knows I don’t need the money. And he knows he doesn’t need my money, but he knows that I have a lot more to offer.”

He takes over for former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, who spent four seasons coaching the Mustangs.

Lipscomb Academy recently won its second-straight state championship before Dilfer took the head coaching job at UAB in November.