Videos by OutKick

NASHVILLE – As SEC Media Days takes place this week, everybody and their mother has descended upon Music City. That includes former University of Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray.

Murray, who played for the Bulldogs from 2009 to 2013, became the first SEC signal-caller to throw for 3,000 yards per year in each of his four years as the starter. He left Athens as the conference leader in passing touchdowns and career passing yards.

Although Murray was drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent four years in and out of the league, he never played a game on the next level. And then, after being waived by the Rams, the Georgia legend played one season with the Atlanta Legends of the AAF and a year with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL before retiring in 2020.

The 32-year-old serves as a color commentator for the SEC Network. He was in Nashville for Media Days and hit Lower Broadway on Tuesday night.

Tootsies is one of the most famous bars on Music City’s famous strip. Murray swung by and somehow ended up cutting a rug on stage next to the band.

The lead singer was wearing a No. 11 Georgia jersey. Murray wore No. 11 for the Bulldogs. It was his jersey.

The singer had no idea. Zero. Zilch. Nada.

At one point, he asked Murray to introduce himself. Murray did so by pointing to… his jersey.

Guy wearing an @aaronmurray11 jersey: “What’s your name, boss?”



Aaron Murray: “You’re wearing my jersey.” pic.twitter.com/DKQuu6aCaY — Rivers Hughey (@RivsHughey) July 19, 2023

Poor Aaron Murray. His ego surely took a bit of hit. There was some shock, perhaps surprise on his face before he started to crack up.

Fortunately, the crowd was quick to pick Murray back up and he didn’t seem too phased. Unfortunately, it was caught on camera and he won’t live it down all week.