NASCAR Pit Crew Nearly Decapitated, Bubba Wallace ‘Could’ve Ended’ Larson’s Life, F-Bombs Everywhere At Miami

In what was maybe the most boring race of the NASCAR season, Kyle Larson- ANOTHER non-playoff driver – won by basically lapping the entire field.

OK, he didn’t actually lap the entire field. But Larson, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champ (at least for two more weeks), pretty much led by 5-8 seconds most of the race. Things got a little dicey toward the end, but let’s be honest …

… Larson was never going to lose, and that ain’t great for Mr. TV Ratings!

“We’re going to go to Phoenix and try to get another championship,” Larson misleadingly said after the win.

Owner’s championship, folks. He’s talking about winning an Owner’s championship, not the actual title. Don’t know that I’ve ever heard a driver actually say that, but it’s pretty funny. Go get that title, Kyle!

Anyway, we did have some drama at Miami …

Ryan Blaney called himself a moron, Martin Truex Jr. and Larson nearly crushed a crew member on pit road, and F-bombs were FLYING all over the place. Seriously, we may have a new record for this NASCAR season.

Oh yeah, we also have more fallout from Bubba Wallace’s tantrum!

Four tires and fuel, baby. Monday Morning Pit-Stop is coming to you!

Kyle Larson dominated Sunday’s NASCAR race at Miami. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Martin Truex Jr., crew chief go nuts after pit road drama

Larson led all but 68 laps, so there’s really not much else to talk about with him. Hey, at least he didn’t get tossed around like a ragdoll this week for everyone to see!

“F**k yeah, guys! Kicking their f***ing asses today,” Larson yelled over his radio after the win.

Yep. pretty much sums it up. Moving on!

I reckon we’ll start with Martin Truex Jr., who was probably the second-best car of the day. It’s been a ROUGH season for MTJ, and his afternoon at Miami pretty much summed it all up.

He led a bunch of laps, could’ve easily won, but instead a late screwup – this one came on pit-road when Larson (unintentionally) sent him spinning into his box – ended any hopes of winning.

Martin Truex Jr. SPINS entering pit road!



He had help from Kyle Larson. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/enJPinUvxs — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 23, 2022

Head on a swivel, fellas! Good lord, that could’ve been … not great. Frankly, I’m surprised stuff like this doesn’t happen more often.

You have to have your eyes PEELED when these cars are comin’ at ya. I mean, one of the guys is inches away from being mauled by the rear tire as he scrambles toward the wall.

Martin Truex Jr.’s pit crew member nearly lost a leg.

Anyway, Truex said it wasn’t all on Larson, but crew chief James Small wasn’t thrilled in the moment. And by that, I mean he sounded like a guy ready for the season to be over.

"Change the tires, change the f***ing tires."



No. 19 team — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) October 23, 2022

"Just go, f*** it. Everything's good. Another way to lose a f***ing race."



James Small, Martin Truex Jr.'s crew chief — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) October 23, 2022

Ryan Blaney forgets how to drive for a second and it costs him

While Truex Jr. nearly wiped out one of his guys, Ryan Blaney had problems leaving pit road.

And by problems, I mean he weirdly spun out on the access road and cost himself any shot to win.

Ryan Blaney spins exiting pit road, bringing out the yellow.#NASCARPlayoffs | @nbc pic.twitter.com/yTM5A61gqu — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 23, 2022

According to poor Ryan, he apparently downshifted “like a complete moron” after leaving pit road, which is a big no-no.

In all honesty, I have zero idea if that’s true or not, but Ryan said it so I’m sticking with it!

Anyway, Blaney was fast again Sunday, won another stage, had a car capable of winning and then screwed up late.

He sits 24 points below the cutline heading to Martinsville, which means he pretty much needs to win barring something wild happening.

Good thing that NEVER happens there.

Oh yeah, we had another F-bomb from Rhino to add to our list!

"I don't know why I'm so f***ing bad right now."



Ryan Blaney — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) October 23, 2022

Chase Elliott in, Denny Hamlin out of NASCAR Championship going to Martinsville

I’m gonna be honest with ya’ll … not much else really happened Sunday. We had some OK racing late, saw a little drama, but, again, this was a Kyle Larson day.

You know who’s day it wasn’t? Chase Elliott’s.

I don’t know what the No. 9 folks are doing right now, but Chase has STUNK these past few races. He qualified third at Miami, but was literally nowhere to be found the rest of race.

Luckily, he’s still the regular season champ, carried over a ton of points to this round and sits in decent position (+6) after a 14th-place finish.

Chase, you worried?!

“Yeah, I think if we execute next weekend, we’ll be fine,” he said.

Chase Elliott is in, while Denny Hamlin is out of the NASCAR Final Four going into Martinsville. (Photo by Jared East/Getty Images)

Okeedokee.

Denny Hamlin was actually pretty fast at Miami, but some bad luck with a late caution cost him a ton of track position and he ultimately finished seventh.

Hamlin is a stud at Martinsville, and he’ll have to bring it this week because he enters this elimination race 11 points below the cutline.

Not insurmountable by any means, but it ain’t great, either.

Denny, how we feeling?

"Goddammit, I can't f***ing go."



Denny Hamlin, P14 — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) October 23, 2022

Bubba Wallace eats ‘humble pie’ after Joey Logano says he could’ve killed Kyle Larson

On our way out, let’s check in with everybody’s favorite suspended driver …

One week after Bubba Wallace headhunted Kyle Larson, punted him into next week, and then charged at him like a bull, Wallace watched Sunday’s race from home.

NASCAR suspended Bubba for the Miami race, but Wallace was LOCKED in from afar … with a little help from his sponsor.

Just @DoorDash ‘d some Humble Pie for lunch. Ready to sit back and help @23XIRacing get it done today. 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/5vYqFVTJkO — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 23, 2022

Credit to Bubba here, gotta keep the sponsors happy – especially after last week’s debacle. Good work.

Still, the bosses ain’t happy.

“He understands where I stand, where the team stands, the values that we want to present on the racetrack, and he just didn’t represent it that well last week,” Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI Racing, said.

“But, you know, in the grand scheme of things, we’re very happy with his progress. And he knows he’s still got some stuff to work on when he gets out of the race car.”

Speaking of that debacle … Joey Logano was asked about Bubba’s antics and, well … he didn’t hold back.

And by that, I mean he said Bubba almost killed Kyle Larson.

💭 "That could've been the end of Kyle Larson's career. That, to me, was what was on the line. Or his life."@joeylogano shared his strong thoughts on the incident at Las Vegas involving Bubba Wallace and Larson 🎧⬇️ #NASCAR



🗣 "There's no room for that. You can't do that." pic.twitter.com/yGQXoJpc3E — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) October 18, 2022

And on that happy note, we head to Martinsville!

Buckle up, folks. Two races left. It’s officially time to GO.