NASCAR Fan Let’s A Big ‘F Joe Biden’ Rip On Live TV Before Daytona 500

If you’re going to stick a microphone in a guy’s face at the Daytona International Speedway finish line during a live report, you can’t be shocked when the fan lets a massive “F–k Joe Biden” fly.

Orlando affiliate Fox 35 was live Sunday from the track when its reporter approached the fan to ask what he would write on the finish line.

“What do you think I’m going to sign? I’m going to sign ‘F–K Joe Biden,'” the fan said with emphasis.

And that, folks, is how you turn your moment on TV into a viral moment that will now be played on loop across social media channels for years to come.

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

