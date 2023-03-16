NASA Spacesuits Get Modern Upgrade Ahead Of Moon Mission

Videos by OutKick

NASA unveiled its fancy new spacesuits Wednesday at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Astronauts will wear the upgraded suits — designed by Axiom Space — on the Artemis III mission to the lunar South Pole.

“The spacesuit will give lunar explorers extra mobility, protection and the latest technology,” NASA said in a tweet.

.@Axiom_Space revealed a spacesuit prototype that our @NASA_Astronauts plan to wear near the Moon’s South Pole on @NASA’s #Artemis III mission.



The spacesuit will give lunar explorers extra mobility, protection, & the latest technology. Discover more: https://t.co/uxH21hkSjd pic.twitter.com/bqxcrwR6Y6 — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) March 15, 2023

The new suit is called Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit, or AxEMU. It’s way more flexible than the old bulky suits worn for over 50 years.

One of the reasons for the upgrade was a need to design a suit that fit both men and women.

Back in 2019, NASA had to pull the plug on the first-ever all-female space walk because the existing suits wouldn’t fit the female astronauts.

We’ve seen your tweets about spacesuit availability for Friday’s spacewalk. To clarify, we have more than 1 medium size spacesuit torso aboard, but to stay on schedule with @Space_Station upgrades, it’s safer & faster to change spacewalker assignments than reconfigure spacesuits. pic.twitter.com/tPisBHaF2p — NASA (@NASA) March 26, 2019

According to NASA, the reimagined suits will accommodate at least 90 percent of the U.S. male and female population.

“Axiom’s next generation spacesuits will not only enable the first woman to walk on the Moon, but they will also open opportunities for more people to explore and conduct science on the Moon than ever before,” NASA said in a statement.

NASA also said it plans to land the first person of color on the moon.

NASA hires Axiom to create new spacesuits.

Axiom designed the new spacesuit based on advancements in technology, training, astronaut feedback on comfort and maneuverability, and compatibility with other NASA systems.

While the prototypes look like the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears joined forces, it’s important to note that a spacesuit worn on the moon must be white. That’s to reflect heat and protect astronauts from extreme temperatures. According to Axiom, a cover layer is being used for display purposes “only to conceal the suit’s proprietary design.”

Chief Engineer Jim Stein wears the new spacesuit during the Axiom Space Artemis III Lunar Spacesuit event at Space Center Houston. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Axiom will test the suits in a “spacelike environment” before shooting them off to the moon in 2025.

Artemis III marks humanity’s first return to the moon in 50 years.

