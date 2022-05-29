Naomi Osaka: ‘I Was F*cking Petrified’ During Barclays Center Incident

Champion Tennis player Naomi Osaka said she said she was “petrified” during the mayhem after a shooter rumor circulated at Barclays Center in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

“I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so f–king petrified man,” she tweeted around 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022

The noise, which many described as “several loud thuds”, happened after the Devonte Davis and Rolando Romero boxing match, which let out around 1:00 a.m., ABC7 New York reports.

Gervanto Davis knocked Rolando Romero out during the 6th round of their fight for the WBA World Lightweight Championship on May 28, 2022, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (Photo by Getty Images)

Some in Barclays Center believed there was an active shooter on the scene after the Davis-Romero bout, but numerous reports cite that the NYPD denies that any shots were fired.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to numerous outlets that the active shooter report is “inaccurate,” and the situation was a “large crowd condition” with no shots fired.”

Scary moment as crowds pour back into Barclays Center, my fear was a shooting but those fears proved unfounded. pic.twitter.com/pcBdfwWplt — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) May 29, 2022

ABC7 New York reports there were 18 people injured in the panic, and some were taken to area hospitals for medical attention.

Everyone at @barclayscenter was panicking. Both my knees are bleeding from being on the floor for what seemed like 20 minutes. Thanks to my brother for pulling me out safe. — amanjotkaur (@amaniix3) May 29, 2022

ABC7 reports that police are investigating to determine what the noise was and if any arrests should be made.

