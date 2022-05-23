in OKTC

Naomi Osaka Crashes Out Of The French Open, Losing To An American.

Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open, losing in straight sets to the 27th seeded American Amanda Anisimova. Osaka is a 4-time Major winner and former number one in the world.

It was one year ago at the French Open that Osaka withdrew from the tournament after refusing to attend a post-match press conference. It was after that; Osaka detailed her struggles with anxiety. Anthony Farris detailed the how Osaka was dealing with everything leading into the tournament:

Naomi Osaka Headed To French Open Despite Being ‘Very Worried’

Osaka never looked comfortable on the court as the 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova beat her in straight sets 7-5, 6-4. This is the second major in a row that Osaka has fallen to Anisimova. In the third round of the Australian Open, Anisimova beat Osaka in three sets 4-6,6-3,7-6. Anisimova had her best major performance at the French Open in 2019, when at age 17, she made it to the semifinals.

