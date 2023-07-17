Nancy Walton’s Beautiful Yacht Attacked By Climate Activist Terrorist Bros In Ibiza

Videos by OutKick

Climate activist terrorist bros are celebrating a weekend hit-job on billionaire Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie’s $300 million yacht that was parked in Ibiza. Two terrorists bros were able to gain entry to the marina where “Kaos” was docked and that’s when they unleashed two fire extinguishers loaded with paint on the rear of the boat before holding up their sign stating “You consume others suffer.”

Futuro Vegetal (translates to Future Vegetable) is claiming responsibility for this terroristic act and even released a statement like they’re some Middle Eastern Islamic extremist organization.

“Only the union of the people against necropolitics of the powerful is capable of generating a change in the agri-food system that enable us to mitigate the worst consequences of the Climate Chaos. This very week we watch with terror as the Earth’s surface reached 60 (degrees) Celsius in Extremadura and we lived through the hottest seven days in over a hundred thousand years,” the terrorist bros wrote in a Facebook message.

“The Climate Crisis means endless suffering and horror for all inhabitants of the planet. Neither all repression nor the outcome of any electoral process will put a stop to our determination to mitigate the impact of the Climate Crisis. We’re living in it.”

Last week, the Futuro Vegetal terrorists claimed responsibility for pulling a similar attack on a jet at an airport in Ibiza. The group also claims to have forced the closure of the airport “for several hours.”

“The Climate Crisis implies forced displacement, starvation and suffering for all inhabitants of our planet. It is the task of all society to work together, regardless of who governs, to mitigate the effects of the Climate Crisis or we will be thrown into disheartening scenarios,” the terrorists continued.

In a not-so-shocking development, it’s impossible to find the vegetable terrorists going out of their way to pull these stunts in China or Russia. They’ve made sure to do damage in multiple European cities, including gluing themselves to Goya paintings and gluing themselves to planes.

Look at all the planet-saving this group is doing.

What a time it is for the climate terrorists.