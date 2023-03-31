Nancy Pelosi’s Tweet On Trump Shows She Doesn’t Understand How American Legal System Works

Videos by OutKick

Nancy Pelosi posted an unbelievably inaccurate tweet Thursday night on the Donald Trump indictment.

And in fitting fashion for one of the country’s most important and influential politicians, it showed a complete lack of basic awareness on the American legal system.

Pelosi commented on the grand jury’s indictment and said that “everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.”

The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law.



No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.



Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2023

Except, of course, as any fifth grader could tell you, that’s completely backwards.

In America, unfortunately for Pelosi apparently, you are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

Whoops!

WASHINGTON – FEBRUARY 13: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) smiles during a news conference with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) (R) and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) in the U.S. Capitol February 13, 2009 in Washington, DC. The House Democratic leaders were celebrating the passage of H.R. 1, the $787 billion economic stimulus bill. Not a single Republican voted for the bill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Pelosi Shows Remarkable Lack of Civil Awareness

It should be surprising that someone who’s held elected office in the House of Representatives for nearly 36 years got this wrong. But when it comes to Nancy Pelosi, nothing is surprising.

Pelosi’s lack of knowledge on basic issues is legendary.

She famously claimed that congress needed to pass Obama’s disastrous healthcare bill in order to find out what was in it.

She also tore up a speech by Donald Trump in a destruction of previous norms, then did some wrist rubbing (?) in response to Biden’s state of the union.

READ: WTF WAS NANCY PELOSI DOING DURING THE STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS?

But despite her extremist positions, lack of basic civic understanding, and bizarre behavior, Pelosi continues to be reelected in overwhelming fashion.

In 2022, she received nearly 72% of the vote while her Republican challenger came in just behind at 10.7%. Unsurprisingly, it seems San Francisco voters don’t care too much if their representatives know basic civics, as long as they have the right ideology.

Maybe the lesson to take away from this is that it’s time for people whose parents were born in 1903 to stop running and leave the governing to others. It seems to be getting harder for them to remember how the American legal system works.