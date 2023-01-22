Nancy Pelosi Called An Exorcist After Husband’s Hammer Attack

Out, you demons!

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called priests to rid her San Francisco home of evil spirits. This exorcism came just weeks after a hammer-wielding mad man in his underwear allegedly attacked her husband Paul.

Nancy felt “guilty” that her husband was injured by a man who was looking for her, according to her daughter Alexandra.

“I think that weighed really heavy on her soul,” Alexandra told the New York Times. “She felt really guilty. I think that really broke her. Over Thanksgiving, she had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services.”

Nancy Pelosi called priests to perform an exorcism in her San Francisco home. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

The Attack On Paul Pelosi

According to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, David DePape broke into the Pelosi home through the back door in the early morning hours on Oct. 28. Paul Pelosi managed to call 911 from the bathroom.

Once police arrived, officers saw Paul and DePape struggling over a hammer. When officers told the men to drop the hammer, DePape began attacking Paul, according to San Francisco police.

According to a federal affidavit, DePape told police he planned to hold former Speaker Pelosi hostage and interrogate her.

“If Nancy were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps,’” the affidavit stated.

Following the attack, DePape faces charges of attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, among others.

Nancy Pelosi calls herself a devout Catholic.

So perhaps she just wanted to get back into the Lord’s good graces.

Back in May, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone banned the former Speaker from taking communion “until such time as you publicly repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion,” he wrote.

But exorcism isn’t a holy sacrament, so maybe those are fair game.

Fr. Arturo Albano, the pastor of her local parish, insisted his staff was not involved in the casting out of demons from the Pelosi home.

But that doesn’t mean she didn’t outsource an exorcist.

Fr. Vincent Lampert, a priest for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis, says he gets thousands of requests for exorcisms each year. He says they can help to combat “demonic infestation” and the presence of evil that may linger.

I don’t know if these exorcisms really work. But maybe new Speaker Kevin McCarthy should sprinkle some holy water in his office — just in case.