Snoop Dogg, Not The Actual Steelers, Was The First To Tell Najee Harris He’d Been Drafted By Pittsburgh

Most NFL players who have had their names called during the NFL Draft have some sort of unique story about the experience, but Najee Harris’ draft night could very well be the most unique ever.

During an appearance on the ‘All Things Covered’ podcast, Harris looked back at when he was drafted 24th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft. As per usual, before his name was called Harris received a phone call, but it wasn’t the Steelers on the other line telling him the team was about to draft him.

Instead, it was Snoop Dogg.

“I talked to Snoop Dogg before I talked to the Steelers,” Harris explained. “I spoke with my agent and he was like, ‘Hey, it’s Snoop Dogg.’ It’s like, Snoop Dogg? I was like ‘Oh what’s up bro?’”

Harris went on to explain that Snoop congratulated him on being drafted by the Steelers before the team got a hold of him. It was only after Snoop broke the news that head coach Mike Tomlin gave him a call letting him know Pittsburgh was going to be drafting him.

Who knew Snoop was an NFL insider?

Harris still has no clue how Snoop Dogg knew Pittsburgh was going to draft him before he did.

The former Alabama star had a productive rookie campaign with the Steelers picking up 1,200 yards on the ground and hauling in 74 catches out of the backfield as well.

Pittsburgh will be relying on Harris to take a big step this season with Ben Roethlisberger calling it quits.