Did Najee Harris Accidentally Say He Took Money At Alabama?

Najee Harris had a very interesting slip of the tongue during a recent interview.

Before being a standout running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris was a dominant running back in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

By the time Harris was done playing for Nick Saban, he had two national title rings and was one of the best running backs in program history.

Najee Harris was a star at Alabama. Was he the best Crimson Tide running back ever? (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Now, it seems like he might have let it slip that he took a little cash on the side before athletes were getting rich through NIL.

During an interview with Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley, Harris was jokingly asked if he owed any money back to the program after missing a couple weeks because of a dispute with Nick Saban.

“So, then, I get paid every month,” Harris said before quickly catching himself and correcting himself by adding, “I would have got paid every month.”

The talented running back and Pressley then quickly pivoted off the subject as they laughed. Give it a watch below and decide for yourself.

Does Najee Harris owe Alabama some money back for missing 2 weeks with the team? @calebpressley pic.twitter.com/yWMvfyAONh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 4, 2022

Was it an innocent mistake or a Freudian slip of the tongue? We might never know, but Harris did quickly catch himself and correct the record before pivoting off the topic.

Read into that as much as you’d like. I’m not making any claims here. Simply pointing out what happened.

Najee Harris played in an era where players couldn’t profit.

It’s kind of crazy we spent the majority of college football’s existence in an era where players weren’t allowed to get paid. This is America. We are capitalists, and yet, that mindset didn’t apply to college athletes for a long time.

If Harris did get some cash under the table – again, not saying he did – there’s no doubt the former Alabama star was worth every penny.

He finished his career with 46 rushing touchdowns and another 11 through the air. His senior year, Harris rushed for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 43 passes for 425 yards and four touchdowns.

Najee Harris jokes about taking money in college. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The man was a superstar before he entered the NFL world. As for whether or not he took some money, that remains a mystery but this video certainly has some people talking.