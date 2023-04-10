‘Mystery Animal’ Emerges In Rio Grande Valley: What Is It?

Videos by OutKick

A “mystery animal” has emerged in the Rio Grande Valley.

A trail cam of a park visitor captured the following image:

BentsenRioGrandeValleyStatePark/Facebook, via The New York Post

The appearance of the creature has Texas park officials stumped. So much so, the state sought social media users’ help in identifying the animal.

“We’re scratching our heads trying to identify this elusive creature. Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise?” the state park wrote on Facebook.

“Regardless, it’s thrilling to see such an incredible animal in its natural habitat.”

More than 600 comments have responded to the post since Thursday. But a consensus still remains at large.

No one can agree on what exactly is roaming around the Rio Grande Valley.

“If it’s not a bear, then I would guess a park ranger in disguise!!” said one commenter.

A bear with legs that short?

Various users argued in favor of a badger, with one specific individual declaring it a “pregnant badger.”

Others commented a beaver, wolverine, capybara, or otter.

“A good ol’ Texas size rat,” guessed another.

Were there odds, I’d wager a badger. Though the “new species” theory from the park is rather intriguing.

Either way, we hope to learn of the creature’s identity shortly. No comment is more inappropriate in 2023 than misidentifying. And the pronouns of the animal are also a mystery.

