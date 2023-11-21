Myles Jack Un-Retires To Join Steelers

Videos by OutKick
Just when he thought he was out, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled him back in. Former NFL linebacker Myles Jack, 28, is returning to the game — over one year since his abrupt retirement as part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad.
Coming out of a solid collegiate career at UCLA, Jack built high expectations. The Jaguars selected him in 2016. He played his way to a four-year, $51 million extension in 2019 but was released in March 2022 after battling injuries.
Days after his release from Duval County, the Steelers came knocking and later signed Jack to a two-year deal. After one season in Steeler City, the Steelers split with Jack.
Following his stop in Pittsburgh, Jack mulled other career options. Jack seemed eager to move on to the next stage of his life until the Eagles called him before the 2023-24 season. He signed with Philly only to retire two weeks later.
Hopefully, he sticks around this time and helps bolster Pittsburgh’s defense as its offense struggles.
“That’s just how life goes,” Jack said after signing with the Eagles. “One week you’re on the couch playing ‘Call of Duty,’ the next week you’re playing with the [NFC] champions.”
Jack played seven seasons, logging 617 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
