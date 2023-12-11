Myles Garrett Says Officiating Was A ‘Travesty’ In Browns’ Win Over Jaguars

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t the only one whining about the refs Sunday. Myles Garrett did his fair share, too.

The Cleveland Brown defensive end unloaded on the officials — even after his team won. The Browns beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27, but Garrett said officiating was a “travesty.”

“The officiating was a travesty today,” he told reporters. “And the fact that they’re letting them get away with hands to the face, holding, false-starting. I know they called a couple, but damn, they could have called it all game.”

#Browns Myles Garrett calls officiating today a travesty. Said they missed holds, false starts and hands to face. pic.twitter.com/P2uhALQB5q — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 10, 2023

Garrett said his shoulder looked like it was “scratched by a couple of wild feral cats” from dealing with Jacksonville’s offensive line.

There was also a defensive pass interference penalty on Anthony Walker that raised eyebrows on the Cleveland sideline.

“Respect to those guys, it’s a hard job. But hell, we have a hard job as well. You can’t make it harder by throwing holding and hands to the face out the rulebook,” Garrett said.

“I got a lot of respect for those guys, but we get scrutinized for the plays that we don’t make. So, someone has to hold them accountable for the plays or the calls they don’t make.”

Myles Garrett was not happy with the officiating in Sunday’s win. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Despite complaints about the refs, the Browns came away with the win with Joe Flacco leading the way. In for an injured Deshaun Watson, the veteran QB threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, Garrett came away with just one tackle and no sacks, though Cleveland saw Maurice Hurst II, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Za’Darius Smith each record a sack on Trevor Lawrence.

The Browns advance to 8-5 and maintain their position as an AFC wild card in the playoffs.

