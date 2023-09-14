Myles Garrett Pre-Snap ‘Crossovers’ Are No Problem For Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski, Who Encourages MORE Movement

Videos by OutKick

The Cleveland Browns defense completely suffocated the Cincinnati Bengals offense in Week 1. Led by Myles Garrett — and aided by poor weather — the unit forced Joe Burrow into the worst game of his career. Head coach Kevin Stefanski loved what he saw from his defense.

That includes a very unique pre-snap “routine” by Myles Garrett. During the game, fans could see Garrett doing what appeared to be phantom crossovers prior to some of the Bengals offensive snaps.

Made popular by Allen Iverson, the crossover is a basketball move. But Garrett decided to toy with the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line by implementing the move — without a ball of course — prior to trying to obliterate quarterback Joe Burrow. And, it seemed to work.

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett had some interesting pre-snap movements against the Bengals and Kevin Stefanski likes it. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Following the phantom crossovers, Garrett hit Bengals center Ted Karras with an actual crossover, easily beating him. Burrow stepped up in the pocket to avoid Garrett, but he ran into another Browns lineman — Ogbo Okoronkwo — who dropped the Bengals QB.

Myles Garrett was toying with the Bengals offensive line yesterday 😭

pic.twitter.com/Ev3DlyrYRq — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2023

Great view of Myles Garrett crossover dribble 😓



My goodness. pic.twitter.com/zqThJBxpu0 — daniel mitchell (@yeah_mitch) September 11, 2023

The media asked Stefanski about Garrett’s movements on Thursday. No surprise, Stefanski had no problem with it since it worked. In fact, Stefanski suggested that Garrett add more to his “routine.”

“Listen, whatever it takes,” Stefanski said. “He can go around the back next time, if he wants.”

whatever it takes for @Flash_Garrett to get set pic.twitter.com/4knbxc2FcO — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 14, 2023

Stefanski, Garrett and the entire Browns team are riding high after a big Week 1 victory over the AFC North favorite Cincinnati Bengals.

They have another tough test in Week 2. The Browns head to Pittsburgh to face their hated rivals on the road on Monday Night Football.

Following the dominating performance, the Browns are favored to beat the Steelers in that contest, despite playing in Pittsburgh.

The Browns haven’t won a regular season game in Pittsburgh since 2003 and are 2-23 in their last 25 trips to the Steel City during the regular season.