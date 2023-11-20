Myles Garrett Freaks Out Steelers Players After Picking Up Kenny Pickett’s Helmet

Videos by OutKick

Myles Garrett is one of the NFL’s most dominant pass rushers, yet he is still mostly remembered for trying to bash former Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s head with a helmet in 2019.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 19: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns hits Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers over the head with his helmet during the second half in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-4, 272-lb. player’s uncaged rage ranks among NFL history’s most volatile on-field flare-ups, and the Steelers didn’t want history to repeat itself.

Myles Garrett Gives Steelers Players A Wake-Up Call

Sunday’s Cleveland Browns versus Pittsburgh Steelers AFC North faceoff held plenty of stake as both teams sat at 6-3 on the season.

During the game, Myles Garrett crossed paths with Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s helmet and picked it up, prompting Steelers players to run in and apprehend Garrett. They snatched the helmet from Garrett’s mitts, unwilling to take any chances even if Garrett meant no harm.

Steelers players poked fun at Garrett’s shot at Rudolph, which cost the DE six games of suspension to close out 2019. The 6-foot-4, 272 lb. defensive end threw his hands up. Garrett surrendered, saying he was a changed man since going after Rudolph three years ago.

Cleveland engineered a game-winning drive in an offensively bereft game. The Browns won 13-10.