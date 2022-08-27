‘My Son Hunter’ Exposes Hollywood

Billy Carter proved presidential kin can give comedians plenty of material.

President Jimmy Carter’s younger brother made the most of his White House connections, debuting his signature Billy Beer line and snagging $5,000 a pop for public appearances.

He also became fodder for Johnny Carson’s monologue on “The Tonight Show,” riffing on Carter’s good ol’ boy shtick.

Later, the brother got in more serious trouble via the Billygate scandal tied to his Libyan connections.

Hunter Biden should give Jimmy Carter’s late brother a run for his money, and that’s being kind.

The young Biden’s carnal appetites, including a raging drug addiction and proclivity for prostitutes, could fuel a thousand late-night monologues.

Yet, Team Late Night mostly avoids the subject, desperate to protect the Biden brand at all costs. Had any of President Donald Trump’s children behaved remotely like Hunter Biden did, the gags would have forced late night shows to add 30 minutes to their run times.

Instead, Colbert and company stood down. Jimmy Kimmel, who recently lobbed softballs at President Joe Biden, once conducted a PR-friendly chat with Hunter Biden to promote his memoir, “Beautiful Things.”

The troubled Biden’s wheelings and dealings similarly cry out for a Hollywood movie, brimming with sex, drugs and potential corruption. The story practically writes itself. What 40-something actor wouldn’t kill to play Hunter Biden?

Except Hollywood, Inc., much like liberal late night TV, wouldn’t go near it. The story is too embarrassing to the White House. And progressive Hollywood often cares more about messaging than making money.

Enter “My Son Hunter,” which does all the heavy lifting Hollywood refuses to do.

The upcoming film, from producers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney, exposes Biden’s hard living and, more importantly, the shady business deals that made him fabulously wealthy.

McAleer and McElhinney crowd funded the film, snagging veteran actor Robert Davi of “Die Hard” fame to direct the comic farce.

And, yes, “My Son Hunter” is comic to its core. The film recalls not just the subject’s raging appetites but how he leveraged his father’s name, and position as Vice President, to line his pockets. It’s a stinging satire with a cause.

We still don’t know to what extent Papa Biden is tied to his son’s business maneuvers. It’s safe to say Hunter Biden wouldn’t pull in a fraction of the money he generated with a different last name.

British actor Laurence Fox of “Lewis” fame plays the main character, while “Dynasty” veteran John James brings President Joe Biden to the screen. Gina Carano, unjustly canceled by Disney for not sharing the industry’s hard-Left views, appears as a Secret Service agent and quasi-narrator.

Breitbart News is distributing the film, set for a Sept. 7 release. The platform’s entry into feature films comes after The Daily Wire and Fox Nation both got into the movie business. Each promises films that reflect heartland viewers, not the modern woke mindset.

“My Son Hunter” won’t be available on 3,000-plus screens like most feature films. Critics will likely ignore it, akin to how they treated similarly subversive films like “What Is a Woman?.”

That’s not all.

“My Son Hunter” reflects a narrative both the mainstream media and Big Tech aggressively kept from the public in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election. Media outlets dubbed the Hunter Biden laptop story “Fake News,” another wing of Russian propaganda. Except they couldn’t produce an ounce of proof to back up the claim.

And they didn’t bother to try until long after the votes were counted.

Mark Zuckerberg shared how the FBI instructed the Facebook guru to throttle the story during a revealing chat with Joe Rogan earlier this week.

For some, “My Son Hunter” will be the best way to process a tale that sounds ripped from a screenwriter’s imagination. Except it really happened, no matter how Hollywood wants to pretend otherwise.