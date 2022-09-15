‘My Pleasure’: Chick-fil-A Worker Takes Down Scumbag Would-Be Carjacker

Hey criminal scumbags, just because Chick-fil-A workers are typically undersized and the nicest 16-to-22-year-olds in the United States doesn’t mean they won’t stop an attempted carjacking in progress.
Let’s go to Florida — imagine that — where some 43-year-old scumbag named William Branch is accused of grabbing a woman’s car keys while she was holding a baby and then trying to steal her vehicle.
Not today, scumbag. You picked the wrong family fast-food joint to get away with such behavior.
Enter Chick-fil-A worker Mykel Gordon. That’s him going at it with the dirtbag criminal.
Cops say the woman screamed and it caught the attention of the hero Chick-fil-A worker who jumped at the opportunity to serve society. It didn’t take long before Branch found himself in a ground-and-pound situation with a young stud fil A worker who knew how to put his opponent in a guillotine.
Branch was finished and going to jail.
“She had a baby in her hands,” a woman screamed at Branch, who appears to sit there completely shocked that Gordon had such a strong grappling game.
“How dare you scare her like that.
“A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!” police added.
Well done. A company like Chick Fil A will likely reward the young man, and justifiably so. Most large woke American corporations, on the other hand have “do not intervene” policies and would likely fire such an employee. Sad