MUST WATCH: A Whale Swallowed Two Kayakers Whole!

In newly released video, a massive whale nearly swallowed two kayakers WHOLE.

Before we go any further. You NEED to see the video for yourself.

Yoooo a whale swallowed up 2 people on a kayak 🛶😳 pic.twitter.com/Ohjz1E3osd — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 3, 2023

“WHALES NEED THEIR SPACE TOO”

The viral video was shot by onlookers as a group of kayakers were watching various humpback whales feed on silverfish in California’s San Luis Obispo Bay.

Then suddenly out of nowhere, one of the giant humpbacks comes up and engulfs two kayakers that were just hanging around trying to see nature’s water beasts do their thing!

The kayakers, whose names are Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel described the experience with CDC Radio’s As It Happens.

“All of a sudden the boat lifted up and we were dumped in the water very, very quickly,” McSorley said. “It was crazy!”

The situation is even wilder when you consider that Liz didn’t even want to go out on the kayak to begin with, but McSorley insisted.

“Her [Cottriel’s] reaction was, ‘No, I don’t like the ocean. I’m scared of sharks. I’m scared of anything I can’t see in the water.’ And I so ignorantly told her, ‘Oh, they’re never going to dump you over. The kayaks are very stable. I’ve never had an issue,'” McSorley said.

“And so she reluctantly came with me just to have a new experience.”

I mean that talk about living with guilt the rest of your life if something went horribly wrong.

“I’M DEAD, I’M DEAD…”

Cottriel described the ordeal with a local Fox affiliate. She said that once she saw the creature come up from the water that she thought it was the belly of the whale, not realizing it was THE MOUTH getting ready to swallow them!

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to push. Like, I’m going to push a whale out of the way. It was the weirdest thought. I’m thinking, ‘I’m dead. I’m dead.’ I thought it was going to land on me,” Cottriel said.

“Once we were in the water, we didn’t know where we were — if we were under the whale, if we were sucked down with the whales,” she continued. “So both of us ended up popping up right next to the kayak and next to each other. It was crazy.”

Personally, I’ve woken up in some weird spots myself throughout my life, but never did I think I’d wake up next to, or inside of a whale.

A humpback whale nearly swallowed two kayakers whole. (Twitter)

You would think that this near Moby Dick experience would make the friends second-guess ever going back into the water.

For Cottriel, who was already reluctant to go into the ocean in the first place, it seems like this will be the final straw to always stand on line.

But not for McSorley. She says that although she has learned her lesson from getting too close to whales – especially when they’re feeding, that she’s still going to enjoy God’s oceans.

“I’ll definitely kayak in the ocean by dolphins and otters and seals and all the others,” she said. “But I think the whales need their space.”

Yes, yes they do.