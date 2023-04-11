Multiple Teams Have Jaxon Smith-Njigba As The Only 1st Round WR: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Several NFL teams reportedly believe Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the only receiver worthy of a first round pick.

Smith-Njigba played very limited reps this past season as he battled a nagging hamstring injury, but despite the limited time on the field at Ohio State, he’s viewed as far and away the best receiver in the class.

Not only is he viewed as the best WR in the draft class, but many teams have him as the only one rated for a first round pick, according to Jim Nagy.

One thing has become clear on calls around league past couple weeks: NFL isn’t nearly as high on this year’s WR class as media.



Frequently seeing 4-5 wideouts in mocks. Have spoken to numerous teams that have only one first round grade at the position. That guy is JSN. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 10, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has huge potential.

Smith-Njigba appeared in just three games for the Buckeyes this past season, and didn’t play after the October 22 matchup against Iowa. He finished the year with five catches for 43 yards and no touchdowns.

The season was a massive disappointment as he just couldn’t stay healthy enough to make an impact.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba reportedly the only first round rated WR for multiple teams. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

However, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a monster when he was healthy his sophomore year. He hauled in nine receiving touchdowns and finished the year with 1,606 receiving yards. He was part of an incredible dominant Ohio State passing attack.

Now, with the NFL draft looming, teams view him as the only standout in a weak receiving class. The draft class also features Quentiun Johnston from TCU, Zay Flowers from Boston College and Jordan Addison from USC. All three of them could also go high, but it doesn’t seem like any of them have the same hype as the former Ohio State star.

It’s just crazy he played in three games last season, and is still being touted as possibly the only WR worth a first round pick. It goes to show scouts love his physical tools and the tape he put out when healthy.

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba be drafted in the first round? Hype is growing for the former Ohio State star. He played in just three games last season. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The draft starts April 27. When picks start rolling in, it appears JSN will have a great shot of hearing his name called in the first round. It will be a wildly impressive accomplishment given how frustrating last season was.