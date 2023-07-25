Mugshawty ‘Queen of Chaos’ Addresses Her Life Of Crime & Embraces Her Meme Past

Videos by OutKick

If there was an Internet Comeback Content Creator of the Year award, Mugshawty legend Rayanna Belle Brook would be a runaway winner.

The owner of 10(!) Mugshawty mugshots — viral meme mugshots of hot women living a life of crime — is now 23 years old and ready to tell her story to as many outlets that will hear it. Brock is officially embracing her “Queen of Chaos” nickname that she earned after being sent to jail multiple times across Kentucky.

Her story, according to an interview with The Messenger, is one of loss (her parents were in and out of jail and homeless; her grandparents died when she was 17), drug abuse, her own homelessness and overdoses.

All of it ended up one big cocktail that led to drugs and jail.

“I think why I smiled is, honestly, because I was just high, and I just really didn’t care about anything,” Brock told The Messenger.

She ended up at Georgetown College after a wild high school era that saw her typically just skipping school because she couldn’t get there. In college, she ended up being caught with acid. That led go getting kicked out of Georgetown. Then came stints at Western Kentucky University and Eastern Kentucky University.

Xanax entered her life and led to an even bigger spiral — multiple arrests, probation violations, evading police, shoplifting, etc. She was deep into the game.

Now, from what we can see on Instagram, Ryanna seems to have things under control. She’s pumping out regular content typical of a 23-year-old who did a stint at three Kentucky colleges and went nuts on Xanax.

“I’ve messed up,” Brock tells the news outlet, “and I definitely regret a lot of the things I’ve done.”

“At the same time, me going to jail all these times? That’s not the real me. That’s not the real Rayanna.”

But that hasn’t stopped the Queen of Chaos from leaning into her life as a criminal. Apparently, she owns the queenofchaos.com URL because it forwards to her TikTok page where she’s racked up 1.5 million views on a video where she looks back on all her mugshots.

“Follow me to hear my side of the story starting tomorrow… 😈 it will be a series so stay tuned 😈,” Block said on the social media site.

The Queen of Chaos has a story to tell and this promises to be one of the best 2023.

Buckle up.