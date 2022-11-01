MSU Announces Four More Suspensions Following ‘Assault’ On Michigan Players

Michigan State is handing out more suspensions in the aftermath of the players brawl involving two Michigan players Saturday. The fight broke out after Michigan defeated MSU, 29-7.

Announced Tuesday, MSU will suspend linebacker Jacoby Windmon, defensive end Brandon Wright, cornerback Justin White and cornerback Malcolm Jones.

Spartans defensive back Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young, defensive end Tank Brown and defensive back Khary Crump were already suspended.

On Sunday, Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced that four players were receiving suspensions, with potentially more expected throughout the week. The coach and MSU athletics department have been cooperating in the investigation looking into the players’ actions, which the football program deemed “uncharacteristic” of its identity.

MICHIGAN STATE SUSPENDS FOUR PLAYERS INVOLVED IN PLAYERS TUNNEL BRAWL AGAINST MICHIGAN

“We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor,” the school’s latest statement read. “We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.”

Reactions to the video have gone as far as calling the MSU players’ actions an “assault” on the Wolverines players.

Footage from the scene proved damning for the MSU team after several players were seen ganging up on two Wolverines players.

One of the Michigan players in the tunnel, Gemon Green, who was beaten with a player’s helmet, is opting to press charges. Green’s father noted that Green was struck in the face, back and shoulder. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh supported the notion for his players to pursue legal action.

Tucker delivered a statement on the assault on Monday.

“The behaviors Saturday, they are unacceptable. It’s also very important to say we honor the traditions of the Big Ten conference, including the Michigan/Michigan State rivalry game, and we have a responsibility to uphold the values of this great university,” Tucker shared.

“We are deeply sorry, we are deeply sorry to both universities, the conference, our fans, alumni, supporters and all our student athletes, past and present.”

The full extent of punishments will continue to roll out as MSU looks to recover from this horrific incident.