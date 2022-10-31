Michigan State Suspends Four Players Involved In Players Tunnel Brawl Against Michigan

Michigan State Spartans football coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday that four players have been suspended following Saturday’s brawl with two Michigan players.

Published late Sunday, the statement announced immediate suspensions for defensive back Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young, defensive end Tank Brown and defensive back Khary Crump.

Reactions to the footage of the brawl called it a full-on assault by the Spartans players as they outnumbered the two lone Michigan players in the tunnel.

At one point in the video, an MSU player was spotted using a helmet as a weapon against one of the Michigan players.

The number of suspended players may be adjusted as the team continually investigates the fight.

Tucker’s statement read:

Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness, and accountability. After reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes on October 29, 2022, we are suspending Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young effective immediately. We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student -athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors. The initial student -athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel, and the Spartan community remain our number one priority. You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency, and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action in this matter. Our core values and the responsibility that comes with wearing a State green and white jersey must never be compromised. Thank you to our athletics department and football staff, alumni, partners, the conference, and fans for your continued collaboration and support as we move forward together. (via Jeanna Trotman)

The two Michigan players were defensive backs Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green. John Harbaugh’s Wolverines defeated Tucker’s Spartans, 29-7.

MSU Athletic Director Allen Haller also released a statement on the incident, calling the evidence “alarming” and the actions of the guilty players “uncharacteristic of our football program and unacceptable.”

As relayed by OutKick’s Grayson Weir, Tucker was also seen getting testy after the loss. Tucker swiped at a Michigan fan that made contact with him en route to the players tunnel.

