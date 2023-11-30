MSNBC Cancels One Of the Dumbest Guys in Cable News

Videos by OutKick

MSNBC canceled both Mehdi Hasan’s Sunday night program and his streaming show on Peacock, the network announced Thursday.

Hasan is one of the furthest-left characters in cable news. On the air, he buckets nearly every story subject into one of two groups: the oppressed and the oppressors.

If you watch him long enough, he will tell you to which group you belong. I belong with the oppressors, according to his logic.

MSNBC did not explain what led to his cancelation. But the timing is hardly a coincidence.

Hasan had become the network’s leading critic of Israel since Oct. 7, when Hamas invaded the country and massacred its civilians.

Subsequently, previous comments he made while working at The Intercept re-emerged last week.

Hasan once blamed Israel or the rise of Hamas and defended the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against its critics.

On Monday, New York Post reporter Jon Levine reposted a clip of Hasan from 2009 in which he compared non-Muslims to “animals” and linked homosexuals to “pedophiles” and “sexual deviants.”

Levine added it’s “hard to imagine MSNBC allowing someone on television who said similar things about a different religion.”

That it is.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan has compared non-Muslims to "animals" and homosexuals to "pedophiles" and "sexual deviants"



Hard to imagine MSNBC allowing someone on television who said similar things about a different religion — let alone giving them a show! pic.twitter.com/CGBo4suQdh — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 27, 2023

In 2021, Hasan defended Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for suggesting the U.S. and Israel were just as guilty of “war crimes” as terrorist groups like Hamas and the Taliban.

In addition, Hasan is a bit of a dummy.

A few months ago, he tried to minimize black-on-black crime and was wrecked by Community Notes:

"White people kill other white people at almost the same rate black people kill other black people & yet you never hear anyone complaining about 'white on white crime'. These aren't points of sage wisdom from Maher. They are classic racist dog whistles."pic.twitter.com/VZlCoqfet9 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 28, 2023

He responded to being Community Noted with another lie so blatant that he was Community Noted again:

If you had any doubt that @CommunityNotes has become another weapon of the right on Musk’s Twitter, see the BS community note added to my Bill Maher clip, after MAGA folks demanded it. It makes a point that is irrelevant to the one I am making (re intraracial ‘rates* of killing.) pic.twitter.com/GXZrli4Lx9 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 29, 2023

After two Community Notes, Hasan called Musk “not so bright” and Republicans a bunch of Nazis:

NBC basically saying Republicans are Nazis … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

Here was our headline at the time of that comment:

Worst of all, hardly anyone watched Hasan on television.

Last Sunday, his show averaged 440,000 viewers, 30th in cable news. He lost to his colleague Jen Psaki in viewership.

MSNBC seems to slowly weeding out its most insufferable on-air personalities. Remember, President Rashida Jones fired Tiffany Cross a year ago.

If Cross sounds familiar, she is the host who said it was racist that white coach Mike McDaniel didn’t take better care of black NFL QB Tua Tagovailoa. She was unaware that McDaniel is bi-racial and Tagovailoa is Samoan.

That segment remains one of our personal favorites.

That said, despite booting Cross and Hasan off the air, MSNBC still employs Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow, Joe Scarborough and Chris Hayes.

In other words, the network is still going light on the facts.