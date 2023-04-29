Move Over Transgenders: ‘Transabled’ Is The Newest Trend

Videos by OutKick

It was only a matter of time.

Since everyone is already changing their genders, now you can also identify as “transabled.”

Transableism is an updated term for “Body Integrity Identity Disorder” or BIID. BIID is a condition in which a person identifies as an amputee and even desires paralysis or other impairments. In other words, they see themselves as handicapped.

So with that, activists are changing the identifier from a psychiatric condition (BIID) to an advocacy term (transableism). In the same way they have changed “gender dysphoria” to “transgenderism.”

Here’s why that’s important: According to the Evolution News and Science Today (EN), by harnessing the “stunning cultural power of gender ideology,” it allows doctors to “treat” BIID patients by “amputating healthy limbs, snipping spinal cords or destroying eyesight.”

Yes, cutting off a healthy person’s limbs, blinding or even paralyzing him to “affirm” a mental disorder.

Sound familiar?

(Kurt Wittman via Getty)

One example of transableism is Jørund Viktoria Alme of Oslo, Norway. Alme is a 53-year-old who began identifying as disabled five years ago. Alme uses a wheelchair despite not having a physical handicap.

Oh, and she’s transgender, too.

Appearing on “Good Morning Norway,” Alme said it was a lifelong dream to be a woman paralyzed from the waist down.

In even more extreme cases, transabled people take matters into their own hands and mutilate themselves.

For example, a North Carolina woman named Jewel Shuping blinded herself with drain cleaner at the age of 21.

Born perfectly healthy, Shuping said she had always wanted to lose her eyesight.

“It hurt, let me tell you. My eyes were screaming and I had some drain cleaner going down my cheek burning my skin,” Shuping told People Magazine. “All I could think was, ‘I am going blind, it is going to be okay.'”

Transableism is the result of a dangerous precedent.

Most would probably agree that it would be insanity for a doctor to inflict paralysis on a healthy individual. But one might also think the same thing about removing genitalia from a healthy male or performing a mastectomy on a healthy young female.

Jane Orient, an internal medicine doctor from Tucson, Ariz., weighed in on the phenomenon.

“In my opinion, both transgender and transabled persons suffer from a delusional disorder,” Orient said.

Orient — who is also executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons — cited the Hippocratic Oath. This binding principle says doctors should do no harm.

“Mutilating the body is an objective harm even if it makes the patient subjectively feel better,” she said. “The disability is lifelong and imposes burdens on others. And neither patients nor physicians can duck responsibility for that.”

(Photo by: Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Denial of reality is simply not scientific.

So where does it end?

If it’s socially acceptable to amputate a person’s breasts or genitalia, who is to say doctors should not amputate other body parts? If it’s encouraged to take drugs and hormones that limit or alter sexual function, why can’t we manipulate someone’s spinal cord to limit lower body function?

And at what point will activists start calling for these sorts of procedures on children?

Life-altering physical mutilation to affirm a mental delusion.

Seems crazy, doesn’t it?