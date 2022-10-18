One man learned the hard way that nature can be a scary thing to deal with at times.

An elk hunter in Idaho found himself in a standoff with a pissed off mountain lion in early October, according to Field & Stream, and the footage is unbelievable. The man fired multiple rounds from his Glock, but the animal never seemed overly worried or scared.

In fact, after he clacked off the first round, the animal kept advancing after taking a moment to gather itself. Watch the man test the limits of nature in the video below.

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a million times. Nature is a beast that humans truly do not understand and can’t control.

Whether it’s videos of alligators or sharks causing mayhem or something else, there are countless examples of people getting a shade too close for comfort against animals.

This is just the latest incident involving an animal on the hunt for trouble.

Man shoots a handgun at a mountain lion during an intense encounter. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxCyQStwLUE)

The wildest thing about this situation is that the dude was armed with a .40 caliber Glock, and even after firing the first round, the mountain lion didn’t appear overly concerned.

Even once the animal decided it was done, the mountain lion hardly rushed off. It just kind of slowly walked off like it was bored.

Man fires a handgun at a mountain lion. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxCyQStwLUE)

It might also have been smart to put the phone down and get both hands on your weapons so that it’s steady and accurate. Having a gun is great, but it’s pointless if you can’t hit anything. Forget about filming a viral video. Just level that weapon off and get some rounds on target. It’s really that simple.