Motorcyclist Dies At Ironman Triathlon After Collision With Competitor

Tragedy struck an Ironman triathlon taking place in Germany on Sunday after a motorcyclist passed away following a collision with a competitor.

According to police in Hamburg, the 70-year-old motorcyclist who was carrying a camera operator collided with a 26-year-old triathlete when both lanes of the street were being used by competitors.

“At 36 (kilometers) (22 miles) of the IRONMAN Hamburg bike course, a motorcycle race vehicle, carrying an official race photographer, was involved in a collision with a race participant,” Ironman organizers said in an earlier statement.

“It is with our deepest regret to confirm the passing of the motorcycle operator from a significant medical event. Our thoughts and care are with the family whom we will support as we are able while they go through this difficult time.”

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a triathlon competitor at an Ironman event in Germany. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Ironman)

The incident was caught on live coverage and showed athletes going around the motorcyclist who was in the middle of the road.

“We are devastated by this tragic accident,” a statement from race organizers read. “On a day meant to be a celebration of the human spirit, we instead mourn the loss of a member of our triathlon community.”

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the wreck while the cameraman was in “shock” and the triathlete was “seriously injured.” Both were transported to a local hospital.

Organizers elected to cut the live stream of the triathlon after the incident, but the race carried on.