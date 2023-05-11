Motorcycle Injury Ad Plays Over Fernando Tatis Jr. At Bat

Videos by OutKick

Did the San Diego Padres broadcast take a subtle dig at Fernando Tatis Jr.?

That’s the implication of hilarious video that showed an incredibly poorly timed ad playing over Tatis’s at bat during Thursday’s game.

Tatis, of course, famously missed the majority of the 2022 season with a fractured wrist suffered during a motorcycle crash.

He then hilariously suggested that it wasn’t the first time he’d crashed his motorcycle.

READ: PADRES’ STAR FERNANDO TATIS JR. SUGGESTS HE CRASHED HIS MOTORCYCLE MULTIPLE TIMES THIS PAST OFFSEASON

Padres fans were surely overjoyed to hear that motorcycle crashes are apparently a repetitive part of his offseason repertoire. But not as overjoyed as they were when he was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for PED’s.

While Thursday’s incident didn’t make fun of him for his PED bust, it seemed to be a clear reference to his many motorcycle-related issues.

During the Bally Sports San Diego broadcast of Thursday’s Padres-Twins game, a motorcycle injury advertisement played over Tatis reaching the plate for his at bat.

The ad says “Injured in a motorcycle accident,” before prompting people to call an accident attorney firm. Incredible.

Had to watch this 10 times to believe it was real pic.twitter.com/csJZFq3HUN — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 11, 2023

Can’t time it any more perfectly than that.

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 30: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres plays during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins July 30, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Tatis Getting Dragged By His Own Team

It’s unlikely that the ad placement was purposeful … right?

The Padres own broadcast going after the team’s best player? Doesn’t make sense.

And yet, the timing of the ad couldn’t have been better.

For a player with as much or more talent as anyone in the sport, Tatis has been a remarkably frustrating figure since his debut.

The motorcycle crash(es?) showed a careless disregard for his future. And his PED suspension displayed judgment so poor it beggars belief.

Tatis has all-world talent, but already cost himself a season by not getting out of his own way.

Bally Sports unintentionally, or intentionally, poking fun at him is a hilarious reminder of how frustrating he can be.

Hopefully Tatis doesn’t give himself more reasons to call the “Law Tigers” anytime soon.