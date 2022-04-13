‘MotherF–ker’ Deemed Racist Term By Ejected Giants Coach

Anyone who’s ever dropped the mother of all f-bombs after spilling their coffee, stubbing their toe or losing their six-team parlay just may be a racist. San Francisco Giants third base coach Antoan Richardson insinuated as much when addressing the term “motherf–ker,” which he says “reeked undertones of racism.”

As Richardson detailed following San Diego’s 13-2 loss to San Francisco, Padres third base coach Mike Shildt sought out Giants pitcher Alex Wood via San Fran’s dugout leading Richardson to ask “can I help you.” Once Richardson stepped into the conversation he was ignored by Shildt and became visibly offended. That’s when, San Diego manager Gabe Kapler attempted to defuse the everyday ballpark banter when Shildt warned Kapler of Richardson’s intent to interject, “you need to control that motherf–ker,” referencing Richardson.

Eventually, more words were exchanged and Richardson was ejected in the third inning of Tuesday’s Padres-Giants tilt for what the umpire called “instigating.” Richardson enlightened the public to the meaning behind the dirty words shortly after the game.

Antoan Richardson: Mike Shildt told Kapler to "control that motherfucker." "I think that his words were disproportionately unwarranted, and reeked undertones of racism when he referred to me as 'that motherfucker,' as if I was to be controlled, a piece of property, or enslaved." pic.twitter.com/GJ9pg1VkFm — KNBR (@KNBR) April 13, 2022

“…Shildt started to walk back toward third base. He yelled ‘You need to control that motherf–ker.’ At that point in time, I went to the top step and said, ‘excuse me.’ Because I couldn’t believe what I heard. At that point in time, the crew chief decided to toss me from the game,” Richardson said, via KNBR.com.

He continued: “I say this because his words were disproportionately unwarranted and reeked undertones of racism when he referred to me as ‘that motherf–ker’ as if I was to be controlled or a piece of property or enslaved.”

Richardson explained to media members that not only was Shildt’s comment toeing the line of racism, but that by being ejected from the game, the umpire played a role in allowing future racial problems to exist within the ballpark: “I think it’s just really important we understand what happened tonight. And the second part that’s equally disappointing is that me being tossed by that umpire empowers this coach to continue to have conversations like that with people like me. And that’s really unfortunate that’s what happened tonight.”

San Diego wraps up their three-game series with the Giants this evening, after which both coaching staffs will have an opportunity to pick apart the phrase “son of a bitch.”

