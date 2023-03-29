Most & Least Expensive MLB Opening Day Tickets For Thursday

Videos by OutKick

Looking to catch some Opening Day baseball on Thursday? OutKick is here for you! We’ve got a breakdown of Opening Day ticket prices for all 15 games.

The games are listed below by the cheapest possible tickets to the most expensive, according to StubHub. The price is per ticket, but I only looked at tickets where you could purchase at least two tickets together. Because who wants to go to a baseball game alone?

I also excluded “standing room only” tickets. These are all for tickets with dedicated seats.

Before we get to the nuts and bolts numbers, here are some observations I came across while researching this story.

Opening Day tickets observations

The most expensive ticket currently on StubHub for any Opening Day game? The Miami Marlins hosting the New York Mets. Some lunatic wants $6,412 per ticket to this game. Wild, I know.

The most inexpensive ticket currently on StubHub for any Opening Day game? The Miami Marlins hosting the New York Mets. Yes, you can get into loanDepot Park for $9. Obviously, this also creates the biggest chasm I think I have ever seen.

The difference between the cheapest and most expensive tickets to the Marlins home opener is over $6,400. Insane. Feels like the person asking for over $6,400 is doing it as a gag, but what do I know?

I was surprised that Tampa Bay Rays tickets are quite expensive. The cheapest current ticket is $68. Only three teams have a higher “get-in” price: the New York Yankees ($78), Los Angeles Dodgers ($77) and Cincinnati Reds ($74).

You might be thinking, “Yankees and Dodgers make sense, but Reds?” As a Reds fan I can tell you: Opening Day in Cincinnati is a celebration. It’s arguably the biggest day of the year for the city. Plus, it’s the only day this season where the Reds won’t be eliminated from playoff contention. Hope springs eternal!

Opening Day is practically a holiday in Cincinnati and tickets to the event will cost you. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The new-look San Diego Padres are a hot ticket. Ownership spent money and fans are responding. The cheapest ticket for Opening Day at Petco is $59. That ranks in the top-half among all Opening Day games for most expensive “cheap” tickets.

I was also surprised that the cheapest ticket to Wrigley Field for opening day is under $50. I thought Chicago Cubs fans really cared? That’s what the media always says. That number is the cheapest among NL Central teams playing at home on Opening Day. (Editor’s note: First pitch temperature is forecasted to be 44 degrees.)

Full list of ticket prices

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Cheapest: $9

Most expensive: $6,412

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

Cheapest: $17

Most expensive: $1,293

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

Cheapest: $18

Most expensive: $641

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

Cheapest: $20

Most expensive: $362

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Cheapest: $22

Most expensive: $748

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

Cheapest: $30

Most expensive: $1,068

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Cheapest: $47

Most expensive: $1,479

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers

Cheapest: $53

Most expensive: $854

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

Cheapest: $59

Most expensive: $1,710

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

Cheapest: $63

Most Expensive: $983

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

Cheapest: $67

Most expensive: $651

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

Cheapest: $68

Most expensive: $276

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Cheapest: $74

Most expensive: $389

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Cheapest: $77

Most expensive: $3,071

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees

Cheapest: $78

Most expensive: $1,710