Most & Least Expensive MLB Opening Day Tickets For Thursday

Looking to catch some Opening Day baseball on Thursday? OutKick is here for you! We’ve got a breakdown of Opening Day ticket prices for all 15 games.
The games are listed below by the cheapest possible tickets to the most expensive, according to StubHub. The price is per ticket, but I only looked at tickets where you could purchase at least two tickets together. Because who wants to go to a baseball game alone?
I also excluded “standing room only” tickets. These are all for tickets with dedicated seats.
Before we get to the nuts and bolts numbers, here are some observations I came across while researching this story.
Opening Day tickets observations
The most expensive ticket currently on StubHub for any Opening Day game? The Miami Marlins hosting the New York Mets. Some lunatic wants $6,412 per ticket to this game. Wild, I know.
The most inexpensive ticket currently on StubHub for any Opening Day game? The Miami Marlins hosting the New York Mets. Yes, you can get into loanDepot Park for $9. Obviously, this also creates the biggest chasm I think I have ever seen.
The difference between the cheapest and most expensive tickets to the Marlins home opener is over $6,400. Insane. Feels like the person asking for over $6,400 is doing it as a gag, but what do I know?
I was surprised that Tampa Bay Rays tickets are quite expensive. The cheapest current ticket is $68. Only three teams have a higher “get-in” price: the New York Yankees ($78), Los Angeles Dodgers ($77) and Cincinnati Reds ($74).
You might be thinking, “Yankees and Dodgers make sense, but Reds?” As a Reds fan I can tell you: Opening Day in Cincinnati is a celebration. It’s arguably the biggest day of the year for the city. Plus, it’s the only day this season where the Reds won’t be eliminated from playoff contention. Hope springs eternal!
The new-look San Diego Padres are a hot ticket. Ownership spent money and fans are responding. The cheapest ticket for Opening Day at Petco is $59. That ranks in the top-half among all Opening Day games for most expensive “cheap” tickets.
I was also surprised that the cheapest ticket to Wrigley Field for opening day is under $50. I thought Chicago Cubs fans really cared? That’s what the media always says. That number is the cheapest among NL Central teams playing at home on Opening Day. (Editor’s note: First pitch temperature is forecasted to be 44 degrees.)
Full list of ticket prices
New York Mets at Miami Marlins
- Cheapest: $9
- Most expensive: $6,412
Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
- Cheapest: $17
- Most expensive: $1,293
Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
- Cheapest: $18
- Most expensive: $641
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
- Cheapest: $20
- Most expensive: $362
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
- Cheapest: $22
- Most expensive: $748
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
- Cheapest: $30
- Most expensive: $1,068
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
- Cheapest: $47
- Most expensive: $1,479
Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
- Cheapest: $53
- Most expensive: $854
Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
- Cheapest: $59
- Most expensive: $1,710
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals
- Cheapest: $63
- Most Expensive: $983
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
- Cheapest: $67
- Most expensive: $651
Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays
- Cheapest: $68
- Most expensive: $276
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds
- Cheapest: $74
- Most expensive: $389
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Cheapest: $77
- Most expensive: $3,071
San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees
- Cheapest: $78
- Most expensive: $1,710
