Most Confusing Team Possible Adds Former Angels

The Los Angeles Angels gave up on the 2023 season recently, putting several important players on waivers.

Lucas Giolito, Hunter Renfroe, Randal Grichuk, Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez among others were made available to any team in the league for no return whatsoever.

For teams chasing playoff spots, it would make sense to add someone of, say, Giolito’s caliber to a rotation. Despite struggling with the Angels, Giolito has a history of solidly above average performance.

Teams on the periphery of contention that bought at the trade deadline like the Miami Marlins or Arizona Diamondbacks seemed to make sense as potential destinations for one or two of the available players.

But almost no one predicted who’d be most prolific in adding multiple pieces.

The Cleveland Guardians.

In a stunning turn of events, the Guardians added Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Matt Moore from the Angels on Thursday.

We have claimed RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Reynaldo López, and LHP Matt Moore off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.



Welcome to the squad, fellas.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/hR3mQvCHeQ — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 31, 2023

This means Cleveland is now on the hook for the remaining salaries for all three players. Roughly $1.6 million for Giolito, $600,000 for Lopez and and $1.26 million for Matt Moore.

But that’s not even the most surprising part.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 28: Lucas Giolito #24 of the Los Angeles Angels throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 28, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Guardians Take Advantage Of Angels Cheapness In Bizarre Fashion

The financial commitment isn’t that substantial, but it’s still a confusing choice for Cleveland in particular.

The Guardians took two out of three from the first place Minnesota Twins in their most recent series, but they have the exact same record as the Angels. Literally, both teams are 64-70.

So what was Cleveland thinking? How can they be in contention while the Angels have packed it in?

The beauty of the American League Central.

Despite the abysmal record, the Guardians’ series win puts them just 5 games out of first place. Even after they sold at the deadline. Aaron Civale and Josh Bell left town, now Lopez, Giolito and Moore are entering.

It’s a fascinating turn of events for a team that was ready to pack it in just a month ago.

Given all three players are free agents after the season, there won’t be any long term ramifications for the Guardians. But good for the front office and ownership for risking $3.5 million to try and win the division.

Now we’ll see if it actually helped.