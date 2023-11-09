Mortgage Broker Quit Her Job To Become An Escort, Claims The Career Change Has Made Her A Better Mom

Videos by OutKick

A single mom in her 50s was tired of all the hours that went into her six-figure corporate job and decided that she needed a career change. So in an attempt to achieve a better work-life balance, she quit and became an escort.

The woman, who goes by the name of Sarah, talked about her career change on the Xposed with Samantha X podcast. A fitting podcast to discuss such a topic. The host, Samantha X, also known as Amanda Goff, is a former escort herself.

Mortgage broker quit job to become an escort (Image Credit: Getty)

Sarah discusses her reason for leaving her job as a mortgage broker and how she became one of Australia’s most in-demand mature escorts, charging a very reasonable $700 an hour. A steal really if you listen to Samantha X explain it.

After a discussion about how Sarah is actually underpriced, she was asked how long she’s been in sex work. She answered that she’s been doing it for two years before revealing that it’s been on her mind longer than that.

“I had always thought about this on and off over the years,” Sarah admitted. She then added that she thinks most women think about sex work “because generally women love to feel adored and beautiful.”

After reading a book by Samantha X and attending one of her mentor sessions it was goodbye to the 12-hour days and hello to a better, stress-free lifestyle. She’s her own boss now and has more time for her kids.

Sarah, who has been divorced twice, is a better mom from her career change. She has more time for her kids and money to spend on them.

There’s No Going Back To The Corporate World For This Escort

These days the former mortgage broker is pulling in $20,000 a month with much less effort. But all of that money doesn’t go straight into her bank account. Nor is it all used to shower her kids with everything they desire.

Being an escort isn’t cheap. Sarah reinvests some of her earnings back into being one of the most in-demand mature escorts in Australia. That means lingerie, cosmetic procedures, travel and hotels.

Escort known as Sarah quit her corporate job and has become a better mom (Image Credit: Getty)

Those 19- to 70-year-olds – the age range of her clients – are going to stop calling if she doesn’t reinvest properly. That’s the last thing she wants to have happen.

Sarah has no plans on returning to the corporate world. Who could blame her? She’s hooked on the money and the flexible schedule that goes along with being an escort.

Not to mention the fact that the mortgage industry has made it very easy for her to stay where she is. Nobody wants to deal with rising mortgage rates for much longer hours and less pay.