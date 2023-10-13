Married Mom Used Male Escorts To Save Her Marriage

Videos by OutKick

A married mother of two says her marriage of 10 years was headed for a divorce. Life with the husband she met on Tinder had become dull. She gained weight, stopped making an effort with her appearance, and was no longer enjoying sex with her husband.

That all changed when the stay at home mom, who lives in Sydney, Australia, started seeing male escorts. The 34-year-old by the name of Mischa told the story of how she saved her marriage earlier this week on the podcast Xposed with Samantha X.

Married mom starts seeing male escorts to save her marriage (Image Credit: Getty)

“My life was perfect on paper, but the reality was far from the truth,” the mom of two explained. “I met my husband on Tinder when I was 24 and looking for a fling, but I fell pregnant soon after.”

So far so good on the perfect on paper part of her story. She continued, “We wanted to keep the child, it spiraled, we had another kid and bought a beautiful house, but there was something missing.”

That’s exactly how they used to find love back in the day. Hop on an app to find a hookup, get pregnant, then married, and then find the house with the white picket fence in the suburbs.

This marriage was headed for divorce? I can’t see it, not yet anyway. I still see that perfect on paper boy meets girl, they fall in love romance that is written about.

Mischa says she gained more than 60 pounds and had “dedicated all of myself physically, emotionally, and mentally to everything and everyone else but me.”

She was no longer confident in her appearance and stopped trying. She said sex with her husband became something they would “get it over with” on Friday nights.

Male Escorts Were The Key To Saving This Marriage

That’s when Mischa realized it was time to save her marriage. Having read about the healing powers of male escorts, and doing some of her own research, she “suggested a male escort to try and open ourselves up to other people.”

Her husband surprisingly agreed to his wife’s plan of hooking up with escorts, he even called it a “great idea.” So Mischa booked her first session, plopped down $900 and saved her marriage in a hotel room with a stranger.

“I met my first male escort in a hotel room in the city. He charged $900 for two hours,” she said. “My husband knew about it every step of the way and was very supportive.”

The word hero gets thrown around a lot, but going that extra mile by sleeping with escorts to save your marriage seems like the perfect time to use it.

She was a new person after leaving that first session. She felt appreciated for the first time in years and “couldn’t wipe the smile off my face for weeks.” Now that’s love.

Male escorts save another marriage headed for divorce (Image Credit: Getty)

The Whole Experience Has Brought Misha And Her Husband Closer Together

The experience brought Mischa and her husband closer together. They now have a new level of love and respect. Who knew that was part of the deal with hooking up with escorts.

Her husband even joined in on the fun during one of her sessions and looked into female escorts for himself. He ultimately decided that escorts weren’t for him and would much rather be with his wife.

Mischa’s still out saving her marriage one male escort at a time with no plans of getting a divorce. She wants to remain married to her husband and pay for sex on the side.

“We’re not ready to close our marriage yet, and have no plans to. We’re going with the flow.”

Now this is a story of true love. A story about doing whatever and whoever it takes to save a marriage. If this couple can’t make it then nobody can.