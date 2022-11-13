McKayla Maroney Doing Winter Things, WWE’s Kelly Kelly Works The Runway & Guy Breaks Out The Costco Card To Impress The Ladies

Presented by PrizePicks
Is it time to start showing TCU some respect?
I hate to say it, but the end of the College Football regular season is within sight. Week 11 has come and gone. Where has the season gone?
The teams at the top of the Top 25 took care of business this week with the exception of No. 6 Oregon. They were handed a three point home loss by No. 25 Washington. The rest of the Top 10 handled their opponents, including No. 4 TCU who improved to 10-0 with a 17-10 win over Texas.
It’s time to start putting some respect on the Horned Frogs. Obviously they’re going to have to finish the season strong if they want to keep the respect they’ve earned.
The rest of the Top 25 decided this was a good time to drop a game to an unranked opponent. That includes No. 16 NC State who lost to a now-three win Boston College team. And No. 12 UCLA who lost at home to a now-four win Arizona team.
Clay got in on the fur coats in Oxford as Alabama handed Ole Miss their second loss of the season.
The UFC has a new middleweight champion
Alex Pereira is the new UFC middleweight champion after stopping Israel Adesanya’s reign in the fifth-round of their main event fight at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.
Adesanya held the title since 2019. The loss is just his second in MMA, but his third total loss to Pereira. The two fought twice in kickboxing and Pereira is the only man to ever knock out Adesanya, doing so during their fight in 2017.
Pereira came close to knocking Adesanya out for a second time on Saturday night. He was losing the fight until catching his opponent and not letting him recover. Here’s how the fight ended.
Adesanya had stopped defending himself and was another big shot or two from going out. After the fight he insisted that he was fine. His wobbly legs and using his head as a punching bag defense tell a much different story.
