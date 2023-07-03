Illinois State Shot Putter Destroys ‘Throw Like A Girl’ Narrative While Dropping Dimes To Little Brother At QB

Videos by OutKick
Morgan Wrublik traded the shot put for a football over the weekend and eviscerated the narrative that girls can’t throw. Her brother, Nate, needed to run routes so she subbed in at quarterback to help him out.
Wrublik, a rising senior at Illinois State, competes in the hammer throw, weight throw and shot put.
She has multiple second-place finishes throughout her first three years in both indoor and outdoor. Wrublik’s 55.16m hammer throw moved her into the Redbird record books back in May.
Wrublik, who has more than 60,000 followers on TikTok and recently attended the NIL Summit, is back home for the summer. She’s building up for a strong finish to her college track & field career.
Also home for the summer is her younger brother, Nate. Nate Wrublik is a do-it-all running back recruit in the Class of 2023 and went for 1,749 yards and 23 touchdowns on 257 carries as a senior at Lemont High School in Illinois.
Nate committed to Monmouth, an FCS program of the Colonial Athletic Association that has produced NFL talent like Miles Austin and Chris Hogan, among others. The younger Wrublik will hope to be the next small-school talent to reach the league and is slated to play some wide receiver on the next level, as something of a position-less offensive weapon.
In the meantime, he desperately needed someone to throw him the ball while he ran some routes. Who better than his sister, a thrower?!
Morgan Wrublik has a cannon!
Nate’s big sister filled in as quarterback and destroyed the ‘throw like a girl’ narrative. She dropped back in the pocket and delivered a 30-yard dime that surely would have gone for six.
Morgan Wrublik has two years of eligibility remaining in track and field. Perhaps she could shift her focus to quarterback as a graduate transfer. Maybe the Hawks could bring her on to throw to her little brother.
Who says that girls can’t throw?!