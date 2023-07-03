Illinois State Shot Putter Destroys ‘Throw Like A Girl’ Narrative While Dropping Dimes To Little Brother At QB

Videos by OutKick

Morgan Wrublik traded the shot put for a football over the weekend and eviscerated the narrative that girls can’t throw. Her brother, Nate, needed to run routes so she subbed in at quarterback to help him out.

Wrublik, a rising senior at Illinois State, competes in the hammer throw, weight throw and shot put.

She has multiple second-place finishes throughout her first three years in both indoor and outdoor. Wrublik’s 55.16m hammer throw moved her into the Redbird record books back in May.

Wrublik, who has more than 60,000 followers on TikTok and recently attended the NIL Summit, is back home for the summer. She’s building up for a strong finish to her college track & field career.

Also home for the summer is her younger brother, Nate. Nate Wrublik is a do-it-all running back recruit in the Class of 2023 and went for 1,749 yards and 23 touchdowns on 257 carries as a senior at Lemont High School in Illinois.