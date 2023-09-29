Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett Team Up For Awesome New Song: AUDIO

Videos by OutKick

Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett joined forces for the outstanding new song “Mamaw’s House.”

Wallen is currently the biggest name in country music, and his latest album “One Thing at a Time” set the charts on fire.

The man is simply unstoppable, and all he does is drop hits. Rhett, while not as famous as Morgan Wallen, has been a major figure in country music since I was in college. We don’t need to get into exactly how long ago that was to avoid anyone feeling old.

Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett release “Mamaw’s House.” (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Point being, they’re both major stars in the country music industry, and they’ve now teamed up for “Mamaw’s House.”

The song from Rhett featuring Wallen dropped Friday morning, and it’s exactly what fans have come to expect from both men.

Crack a cold one, and give it a listen below.

Do these two men just make hits or do these two men just make hits? The answer is clear, and it’s an overwhelming yes.

Both singers are absurdly talented, and you can guarantee this song will be a monster hit. It’s borderline impossible for anything Wallen is involved with to not blow up, and the same is true for Rhett, but to a lesser extent.

Plus, country music fans love anything that plays on nostalgic vibes and feels authentic. I think it’s fair to describe “Mamaw’s House” as that kind of song.

On a side note, I’ve never seen Wallen in concert – hope to someday – but I did see Rhett in Madison, WI probably about a decade ago. It was awesome.

If you can get tickets to a show of his, I highly-recommend it. The man puts on a great show and his music is outstanding.

As for Wallen, we all know he’ll keep crushing it. All that guy does is win, and his “”One Thing at a Time” album is straight gold.

Shoutout to both guys for teaming up for a great song. “Mamaw’s House” is almost certainly going to blow up.