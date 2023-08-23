Morgan Wallen Tops Spotify’s Songs Of The Summer

Videos by OutKick

Morgan Wallen has the top song of the summer on Spotify in America.

The country music superstar might be the most popular singer in America behind only Taylor Swift. Wherever Wallen goes, thousands of fans show up to show their support.

Morgan Wallen has been on an incredible run recently. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

His latest album “One Thing at a Time” dominated the charts, and he now owns the top song Spotify’s song of summers for America chart.

Below are the top ten on the American chart (via TODAY):

“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “fukumean” by Gunna “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo “Fast Car” by Luke Combs “Kill Bill” by SZA “See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis)” by Tyler, The Creator “un x100to” by Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen’s incredible run continues.

Is Wallen doing a lot of winning or is Morgan Wallen doing a lot of winning? The answer is yes. Yes, Wallen stays winning.

The man simply can’t lose. Even after needing to cancel shows due to a health issue, he bounced back and got right back after it.

“One Thing at a Time” had banger after banger on it, and “Last Night” is now the song of the summer on Spotify in America.

Morgan Wallen is one of the most popular singers in America. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Remember when people tried to cancel Morgan Wallen because he stupidly said a racial slur while obliterated drunk? Obviously not a good thing to do, and people couldn’t try to cancel him fast enough.

Now, it’s August 23 and the man is on a truly unstoppable run. He’s at the top of Spotify’s summer playlist and has a fire new album.

What more could you ever want?

Morgan Wallen continues his unstoppable run of success. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

My only complaint is “Neon Star” didn’t make the playlist. That song is criminally underrated. Fire it up below and let’s hope Wallen keeps pumping out great music.