Morgan Wallen Pays for Youth Team’s Trip to World Series

The Humphreys County Dixie League Team from Tennessee recently won their state championship, clinching a berth in the league’s World Series in South Carolina.

Normally, youth league teams have to go through fundraising efforts to ensure they can afford the trip to wherever the site happens to be.

This time though, the Humphreys County team received some welcome news from a generous benefactor.

Country music star Morgan Wallen heard about the team’s success and jumped up to help. According to the new report, not only is Wallen paying for their travel expenses, he’s going further and providing more financial help:

“The “You Proof” singer, a former baseball player himself, is covering the cost of new uniforms, travel, food, and more for the team”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 09: Morgan Wallen performs during the ‘Whiskey Glasses Roadshow Tour’ at The Fillmore New Orleans on January 09, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

“Morgan covered their room and board, their experiences, you know, souvenirs. They’re not going to want for anything,” assistant Coach Steven Wilson told Music Mayhem. ‘I can’t explain how much it actually helped these kids after what they’ve been through.'”

The gesture is even more impactful since the team comes from the region that was heavily impacted by huge flooding that’s displaced them from schools and their normal routines.

For his part, Wallen explained he’s a huge baseball fan and wanted to show his support for their story:

“So, your story is just inspiring, it’s inspired me, it’s made me proud especially since you’re from the same area as me,” Wallen continued. ‘I really am proud of y’all. I also played baseball for a really long time in my life, it’s my favorite sport and teamwork is everything. My team nowadays is my band and crew and from my team to yours we want to send y’all to South Carolina and we also want to wish y’all the best. Hope y’all have a great time and we hope you win and we’ll be cheering y’all on from right here in Tennessee. Good luck!'”

Video of their reactions to the news is absolutely fantastic:

It’s a great gesture by Wallen, and undoubtedly will be something these kids remember forever.