Morgan Wallen Beats Drake, Taylor Swift To Set Single-Week Record With Entire New Album On Billboard Charts

Morgan Wallen is officially the undisputed king of the Billboard Hot 100. Like him, love him or hate him, the 29-year-old country music artist’s reign atop the charts and the airwaves is unavoidable.

Not even Taylor Swift nor Drake can touch Morgan Wallen right now. Literally.

Morgan Wallen is king of the Billboard Hot 100. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Wallen released his new album, One Thing at a Time, on March 2, 2023. Ten days later, every single song made its way onto the Billboard Hot 100 list. All 36 tracks are on the list, which is a single-week record.

There are a lot of flaws with the Billboard charts. There are also a lot of country music artists who are as good, or better, than Wallen who don’t get as much love— Molly Tuttle, Tyler Childers, Hailey Whitters, Colter Wall and Joshua Ray Walker, for example.

That doesn’t take away from Wallen’s accomplishment. It’s a staggering record when you really think about it on a larger scale. Wallen makes up 36% of the Hot 100. Not even one of the 36 songs on his new album aren’t on the Billboard list. That’s crazy!

Wallen’s record surpassed the previous high by nine songs. Drake charted 27 songs on the Hot 100, dated July 14, 2018. Taylor Swift ranks third with 26 songs on the chart, dated Nov. 27, 2021.

To make things even more impressive, Wallen has five songs in the Top 10, which makes him the first country artist to claim half of the top 10 in a single week, and sixth artist ever. ‘Last Night’ is also his first No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Here is how Morgan Wallen’s new album ranks by track:

No. 1, “Last Night”

No. 7, “Thought You Should Know”

No. 8, “You Proof”

No. 9, “Thinkin’ Bout Me”

No. 10, “One Thing at a Time”

No. 11, “Ain’t That Some”

No. 14, “Everything I Love”

No. 15, “Man Made a Bar” (feat. Eric Church)

No. 18, “I Wrote the Book”

No. 27, “’98 Braves”

No. 29, “Devil Don’t Know”

No. 30, “Sunrise”

No. 32, “Born With a Beer in My Hand”

No. 35, “Whiskey Friends”

No. 38, “Tennessee Numbers”

No. 40, “Cowgirls” (feat. ERNEST)

No. 41, “Hope That’s True”

No. 43, “Dying Man”

No. 44, “Keith Whitley”

No. 47, “In the Bible” (feat. HARDY)

No. 48, “Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby)”

No. 51, “Me + All Your Reasons”

No. 52, “I Deserve a Drink”

No. 53, “F150-50”

No. 54, “Tennessee Fan”

No. 56, “Single Than She Was”

No. 59, “Wine Into Water”

No. 61, “Days That End in Why”

No. 63, “180 (Lifestyle)”

No. 65, “Last Drive Down Main”

No. 69, “Good Girl Gone Missin’ ”

No. 71, “Me to Me”

No. 72, “Money On Me”

No. 75, “Had It”

No. 76, “Outlook”

No. 77, “Don’t Think Jesus”

Wallen first hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2018 with “Up Down,” featuring Florida Georgia Line. He now has 62 songs all-time to reach the Hot 100. 36 of them are currently on the list. Impressive is an understatement!