Morgan Wallen And Lil Durk Release Another Banger Song: ‘Stand By Me’

Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk have, once again, teamed up for a hit song.

The duo previously released “Broadway Girls” back in 2022, and the song was an immediate success. It hit number one on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It was a testament to Wallen’s incredible music skills and Lil Durk’s ability to collaborate.

Now, “Stand By Me” from Durk is out, and the Wallen feature on it is absolute gold. It definitely appears the two have hit another massive home run.

Give it a listen below. It’s a damn good song.

Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk do it again.

There’s no doubt at all Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk make one hell of a team. At this point, the two might have to release an entire album together.

“Broadway Girls” skyrocketed to the top of the charts, there’s no doubt “Stand By Me” will as well and they might as well take the next step:

Drop an entire album with a dozen tracks. Is there any chance that album wouldn’t go platinum?

Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen release a new song. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Morgan Wallen’s latest album “One Thing at a Time” was a smashing success. It took the country music world by storm and resulted in sold out shows across America.

Of course, that was before he had to smash the pause button due to issues with his voice.

The sample size with Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk is pretty small at just two songs, but the two clearly have something special.

Wallen is even trending this morning with reactions from fans.

Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen on Stand By Me pic.twitter.com/clREoYX6XK — white chocolate enthusiast ❄️👑🥶♏️ (@caffeinatedjay_) May 26, 2023

Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk on “Stand By Me” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kfVB4bSSYv — Josh Augdahl 〽️ (@UMFanAugdahl) May 26, 2023

Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk when they collab pic.twitter.com/fCgLPwE9da — Deez 👉🏼👉🏼 (@pwolfgang15) May 26, 2023

Give us an album. Give us one ASAP!