Morgan Wallen Gets Help From Mannings, Britney Spears Dances With Knives, NFL WAG Battles ‘Jersey Shore’ Star & Emotional Support Barbie

Videos by OutKick

Anyone else tired of hearing about Taylor Swift? Same. So let’s talk about her some more.

Wait, wait, wait. Don’t you dare close this tab. Hear me out.

I’m not a Swiftie myself. I have nothing against Taylor, but I also don’t understand the hype around her or her music. I only wish I had tickets to the Eras Tour so I could have sold them in return for a small fortune.

So when Taylor Swift is all the Internet or NFL broadcasts could talk about on Sunday, I was seriously annoyed. At one point, I screamed at the TV.

I don’t f-cking care!

And frankly, I still don’t. But I’m trying not to be a hater. Sure, I would rather listen to sports media incessantly praise my Miami Dolphins for the 70-point smackdown they laid on the Broncos. But sadly, it’s not all about me.

So I’m looking on the bright side of this Taylor Swift / Travis Kelce frenzy: Maybe it will entice more women to care about sports.

See, I know some of you fellas have wives and girlfriends who don’t like you spending your Saturdays and Sundays in front of a TV. So maybe — just maybe — you won’t catch so much grief if your lady takes an interest in football, too. Even if it is just to catch a glimpse of TayTay in a suite.

And I’m not trying to stereotype here. Obviously. I’m well aware there are plenty of ladies like me who spend more time watching football than their husbands do. But there are also plenty who don’t.

Quick story: Back when I was dating my now-husband, I wanted to make a sincere attempt to be friends with his buddies’ wives and girlfriends. So I joined the group chat and was completely prepared to take part in their next girls’ day activity.

Until that activity was a succulent planting class. On the opening Sunday of the NFL season.

My boyfriend’s buddies’ wives and girlfriends all have a group chat.



In an attempt to be a good girlfriend, I joined the group chat.



Today – the opening Sunday of NFL – the girls are going to a succulent planting class.



Exit group chat. I tried. — Amber Harding Snyder (@TheAmberHarding) September 12, 2021

So we’re clear: They are all lovely women. I like them. I just have nothing in common with them.

But maybe now I can get them to join me at a sports bar on Sundays! At least until T-Swift and T-Kelce break up.

Speaking of, OutKick’s handicapper Geoff Clark has set the over-under for the relationship at Super Bowl Sunday. Personally, I’m taking the under. Feel free to weigh in in the comments or tweet me (X me?) and let me know your predictions for the lovebirds.

OK, no more Taylor Swift talk for the rest of this column. I promise.

Grab a brewski. It’s Nightcaps time!

The Manning Brothers are Morgan Wallen fans.

Or he just paid them a lot of money. Both scenarios are entirely plausible.

Anyway, Morgan Wallen announced the 2024 dates for his One Night at a Time Tour this morning, and he did it in the best way possible: by giving Peyton Manning a mullet.

The video posted to social media opens with Peyton doing his best Wallen impression, rocking his once-famous mullet (R.I.P.), a cap from Ryl Company (the makers of Wallen-branded sweet tea) and a denim jacket. He sang a little ditty and made some song lyric puns.

Peyton, you clown! Morgan specifically told you not to do that.

“If you want someone who doesn’t know how to look cool, can’t sing or tell jokes, you should have just called Eli,” Peyton said.

So that’s exactly what Wallen did. He hung up on the Tennessee Vols legend and called his little brother to make the announcement.

ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024



Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59… pic.twitter.com/ghV5kihLfU — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) September 26, 2023

Corny? Sure. Silly? Absolutely. But still a million times better than that Pfizer commercial.

Anyway, I, personally, am looking forward to catching Morgan Wallen on tour in 2024 if I can get my hands on tickets before they hit the resale market and cost three times my car payment.

Absolutely wild how famous that guy’s gotten. Don’t get me wrong: I like his music, and he’s great live. But it was only a few years ago when I used to run into him all the time — hammered out of his mind — at bars in Midtown. No one knew (or cared) who he was.

Now, he’s selling out arenas, topping the charts and …dating Kristin Cavallari?

The Wallen / Cavallari rumors are swirling.

I guess he ran out of Alabama sorority girls.

Actually, Wallen and Cavallari aren’t dating, dating. As far as we know, they’ve only been on one date. That said, she swears she’s done with men in the Music City.

“I’ve decided I’m done dating in Nashville,” Cavallari told Entertainment Tonight.

She also gave a firm “guarantee” she won’t be settling down with any country music stars.

“I would consider myself to be a monk at this point,” she said.

Somehow, Kristin, I simply don’t believe that. After all, since her split with Jay Cutler in 2020, the reality TV star has already been linked to country singer Chase Rice, comedian Jeff Dye and Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron. And now Morgan Wallen.

If you’re reading this, KC, can you get me some tickets for May 2?

Britney Spears is dancing with knives.

Look, I’ve stayed away from Britney Spears content. Mostly because the poor woman is clearly unwell. Making fun of her is like Tua Tagovailoa matching up against the Broncos’ defense — it’s too easy, and it’s not fair.

Plus, she’s become so bizarre, we are numb to it. If we made a stink every time Britney posted a weird video, she’d be in Screencaps and Nightcaps every single day.

That said, she posted an Instagram video yesterday that was especially concerning.

Because she’s dancing with giant carving knives. And the video is only made weirder by the Latin church hymns she’s wiggling around to.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today,” she wrote in the caption. “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives.”

They sure look like real knives, Brit. And they sound like them, too.

In the documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere claimed that Spears’ handlers received a “recommendation” to “keep knives away from her” at the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

So maybe someone should check on her?

Don’t mess with the NFL WAGs!

We have some drama on the Jersey Shore! Well, in East Rutherford. Not sure if that counts as the Jersey Shore.

But apparently there’s a show called Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. I assume it’s a spinoff of the OG “Gym, Tan, Laundry” train wreck we all know from 15-ish years ago.

There’s a girl on this show named Angelina Pivarnick. And she’s a dirty, rotten homewrecking b-word!

Just kidding. I know nothing about this woman. Except that she tried to slide in the DMs of Jets fullback Nick Bawden. And Nick’s wife Alexis was NOT having it.

So she exposed Angelina (who she unintentionally but hilariously calls “Angela” the whole time) on TikTok.

“[Angelina] DMs my husband and said, ‘See you soon.’ Here’s the DM, weirdo,” Alexis showed a screenshot of a message Pivarnick allegedly sent to Nick.

“I just want to say, if you’re a fan of her, she’s weird,” Alexis concluded. “That’s weird. You don’t message a married woman’s man.”

Pivarnick isn’t single, either. She’s engaged to Vinny Tortorella, which is the most Italian sounding name I have ever heard. And she clapped back at Mrs. Bawden in a since-deleted Instagram story.

“The sh-t that’s being told about me sliding into a married man’s Instagram has gotten out of control,” Angelina wrote. “His wife is clearly a clout chaser and I only spoke to players I knew and in a friendly way, not a married man,” Pivarnick claimed.

But Alexis kept the receipts. And in Nick’s Instagram message requests folder, there was Angelina’s message: “See u soon.”

Alexis Bawden Gets the Last Word

Angelina — who claims Alexis made the whole thing up — tried to reach out to her on Instagram, too.

In a follow-up video, Alexis shared another screenshot of a DM allegedly sent from a “drunk” Pivarnick telling the NFL WAG to “take the f-cking TikTok down.”

“Wow girl. We need to chat,” Pivarnick allegedly wrote. “U coming at me on TikTok acting like I tried to get husband was very childish of you. We all came in support of your husband’s team and his teammates when I wrote see you soon.”

“I mean it in a nice mature way I’m a engage woman I never in 1 million years try to f-cking get with your husband so take the f-cking TikTok down because you look like a f-cking idiot right now,” the message read.

Honestly, I’m Team Alexis on this one.

A woman doesn’t just randomly DM “see u soon” to a dude she doesn’t know unless she has ulterior motives. And then to go off on his wife for calling you out? Nah, sis.

You made that bed, Angelina. Now lay in it …with your own man because Alexis isn’t giving you hers.

Have you gotten your emotional support doll?

When I was a kid, my mom worked for Mattel. So I had access to all the Barbie dolls a little girl could ever dream of.

Thing is, though, I wasn’t really into them. I was a Hot Wheels girl (also a Mattel toy). So while I was building sick Hot Wheels tracks down the stairs and all the way across my basement, my Barbie dolls mostly just gathered dust.

So imagine my surprise when I find that women my age are still playing with them now. And not just playing with them — but also relying on them for their mental health and stability.

Yes, emotional support Barbies are now a thing.

Maybe we can get one of those for Britney Spears?

Seriously, though, I ran across the video above and thought, “Well, she’s an odd one.” But then I discovered she’s not the only one. Since the release of the Barbie movie, thousands of women on social media have posted about their “emotional support dolls.”

From CNN: “Some videos show people carefully roaming toy aisles to pick out dolls that speak to their careers, identities or just their sense of whimsy. They unbox them with care, stroking their hair reverently, and suddenly, they’re kids again.”

It was truly a rabbit hole of crying, and oversharing. I swear Gen Z is way too comfortable on the Internet. And I found one video that was so unhinged it feels irresponsible to even show it to you.

“I believe dolls have souls and that they absolutely do pick their owners. She chose YOU,” one person commented.

Listen ladies, I get it. Life is stressful. But maybe try therapy. Or just drink some wine and watch trash TV — always works for me.

I promise you nothing will make you feel less anxious about your own life than an episode of 90 Day Fiancé or My 600-lb Life.

Things That Made Me LOL

@turangifire The ending 😂🤣 Bentley’s are cool… but fire trucks tho 🚒🔥 TūrangiFire tgifirey firefighter firefightertiktok firetok ♬ original sound – Tūrangi Fire Brigade

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.

Follow me on X (or Twitter, if you’re still calling it that) at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.