Morgan Wallen Has No Interest In Getting Political, Sets Example For The Entertainment Industry

Morgan Wallen has no interest in diving into social and political issues.

Wallen is the most popular singer on the planet at the moment other than Taylor Swift. He’s selling out massive venues, dropped the best album of 2023 and had the most streamed song of the year on Spotify.

The man can’t stop winning, and his star is only getting brighter. As we all know, lots of famous people feel the need to opine on political and social issues they know nothing about.

They believe being a popular entertainer makes you an expert on any topic imaginable. That doesn’t apply to the “Neon Eyes” singer.

Morgan Wallen won’t get political.

“No. That’s not where my head’s at. I’m not an expert. I just don’t know enough to try to guide people. I know what I know, and that’s music,” Wallen told Billboard when asked if he’ll endorse any candidate for the 2024 election.

How refreshing is that response? For once, a celebrity doesn’t feel the need to lecture to anyone about anything. Wallen is a singer – not a political expert.

He’s not out here pretending like he knows more than everyone else on social and political issues. The entire entertainment industry would be much better off if more people had this attitude.

Wallen pumps out country music hits. It’s what has made him rich. It’s what has made him a star and he knows what butters his biscuit.

The superstar country singer wasn’t even afraid to admit he’s simply not educated enough on the topic of politics to weigh in. If only *checks notes* virtually every other celebrity imaginable was that self-aware.

I’m sure there’s also a bit of Michael Jordan’s famous “Republicans buy sneakers too” mindset going on. Smart thinking from America’s favorite country star.

Morgan Wallen won’t discuss politics. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Wallen has dialed back his drinking.

Another interesting note in the Billboard profile other than the politics chatter was the fact Wallen isn’t boozing as hard these days.

“That used to be my warmup — to get half lit: ‘I’m going out there, and we’re going to go have fun.’ Now, that is not the way I approach it,” Wallen said when he explained dialing back his drinking before shows.

The “One Thing at a Time” star further added, “I used to be scared to even think about what it would be like to play a show without drinking: ‘That sounds terrible. Why would I ever do that?’ And now I’m almost scared to wonder what it’d be like if I was drunk.” As far as drinking off tour, “I’m still figuring out my personal life. I probably always will be.”

Not talking about politics and not drinking as much. Morgan Wallen certainly seems to be entering a very mature era of his superstardom.

Morgan Wallen says he’s drinking less before shows. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

Hopefully, Wallen continues to be an absolute force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world. He’s been on an awesome run, and it definitely isn’t ending soon. Let me know your thoughts on Wallen at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.